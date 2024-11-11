What's Actually The Best Temperature To Bake Bacon In The Oven?

When it comes to cooking bacon, there are a few methods to choose from, including stovetop, oven, and even microwave. But on that Sunday morning when you're already flipping pancakes in a skillet on the stove, opting to throw the bacon in the oven is the easiest (and least messy) option. But what are the specifics of oven-baked bacon? If the heat is too high, the edges of the strips could burn; set it too low and the fat won't render out, making it hard to get that sought-after crisp. For the best crispy oven-baked bacon, always set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bacon is a fatty cut of meat; that's why it's so delicious. Although the fat adds to the flavor, you want most of it to render or essentially melt out while cooking so that you end up with crispy slices and not gummy ones. To achieve this, you want high heat, but not too high. A cooking time of 18-25 minutes is recommended, depending on your preferred level of crisp.