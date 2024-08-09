Don't Make This Easy Mistake When Cooking Bacon In The Oven

Cooking bacon in the oven has many advantages over the standard stove-top skillet. Baking bacon is a hands-off method that'll save you from cleaning the messy splatter of bacon grease while also allowing you to cook a large batch for the whole family. Laying strips of bacon on a baking sheet to cook in the oven is a fairly fool-proof method, but there are a few mistakes to avoid. One easy mistake that may not be too obvious is cooking different cuts of bacon on the same baking sheet.

If you've ever roasted vegetables, you probably know that you should cut them to be roughly the same size for even cooking. The same rule applies to bacon. Bacon cuts encompass numerous varieties, each with different thicknesses — and thereby different cooking times. While it might be tempting to throw bacon strips and lardons on the same baking sheet to save time, this would be a grave mistake. Thinner cuts of bacon will cook much faster than thicker cuts. Even thick and thin-cut bacon strips require different cooking times. The thinner cuts of bacon will burn by the time the thicker cuts are ready.

You can always put each type of bacon on different baking sheets if using the same cooking temperatures. You can place different batches on separate oven racks, setting two separate timers so you can pull the thinner cuts out first.