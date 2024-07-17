This Is The Right Way To Store Leftover Bacon Grease And Keep It Fresh

The best part about cooking bacon, other than eating it, is rendering the grease that seeps out of each slice of pork and saving it for later. For starters, you certainly shouldn't discard bacon grease, because it is loaded with far more flavor than other fats that you use for cooking like butter and oil. The ingredient embodies salty and smoky flavors, and just a spoonful adds a dose of umami to foods that you cook it in, from scrambled eggs to fried rice. But, just like any meat byproduct, you must know how to properly store the bacon grease.

To keep your leftover bacon grease fresh, the best option is to store it in an airtight glass or metal container that has a lid that fully seals. If the container doesn't seal fully, you risk exposure to the cold air in your fridge, which leads to moisture and possibly mold growth. Plastic containers are not ideal, because the hot grease might melt the material before it solidifies. Meanwhile, it's important to store in the fridge to maintain its freshness. It's not recommended to store it on the counter, because it might turn rancid (sorry, grandma). And as a reminder, the fridge should be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to preserve the bacon grease and the rest of your grub in there.