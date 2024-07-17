This Is The Right Way To Store Leftover Bacon Grease And Keep It Fresh
The best part about cooking bacon, other than eating it, is rendering the grease that seeps out of each slice of pork and saving it for later. For starters, you certainly shouldn't discard bacon grease, because it is loaded with far more flavor than other fats that you use for cooking like butter and oil. The ingredient embodies salty and smoky flavors, and just a spoonful adds a dose of umami to foods that you cook it in, from scrambled eggs to fried rice. But, just like any meat byproduct, you must know how to properly store the bacon grease.
To keep your leftover bacon grease fresh, the best option is to store it in an airtight glass or metal container that has a lid that fully seals. If the container doesn't seal fully, you risk exposure to the cold air in your fridge, which leads to moisture and possibly mold growth. Plastic containers are not ideal, because the hot grease might melt the material before it solidifies. Meanwhile, it's important to store in the fridge to maintain its freshness. It's not recommended to store it on the counter, because it might turn rancid (sorry, grandma). And as a reminder, the fridge should be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to preserve the bacon grease and the rest of your grub in there.
The shelf life of bacon grease — and warning signs it's gone bad
When you store the flavorful bacon grease in the right type of container in the fridge, it should last for around three months. If you don't think you'll use all of that bacon fat in that time frame, store it in the freezer, instead, and it can last up to a year. A clever way to store bacon fat in the freezer is to use an ice tray so you can pop out just the right amount of grease you need to cook a dish.
Here are a few warning signs that your bacon grease is past its prime. If the color turns brown, green, or gray, then it's likely time to throw it out. Don't see a visible change in color? Another surefire sign is a slimy appearance or a foul odor. And obviously any signs of mold are another reason to throw out that beloved bacon grease.
To ensure you don't waste any of the flavorful fat, use it in place of oil or butter. This works for any type of eggs for breakfast, frying potatoes, roasting vegetables, and even cooking other meats like steak or chicken. For less conventional uses, upgrade other recipes with the bacon grease to make savory baked goods or use it as a base for your next bowl of gravy to amplify its flavor.