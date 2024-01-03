Caramelize Bacon With Hot Honey For An Out-Of-This-World BLT

The BLT is arguably one of the best sandwiches ever conceived. It boasts a perfect layering of colors and textures: crisp lettuce, crunchy bacon, juicy tomato, and springy bread. The combination of salt and umami from the bacon is balanced by the tart, sweet, and ripe tomatoes, all tied together with the richness of mayonnaise. As a bonus, it's easy to make at home, with no complicated slicing, braising, or grilling required.

While you might think improving on a classic is impossible, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn poses an easy upgrade in this BLT sandwich recipe. A single ingredient brings a touch of sweet heat to your BLT with just one step: Brush the bacon with hot honey before you cook it!

Cooking bacon with this ingredient adds more than the flavors of honey and chilies. First, the oven's heat browns the honey, crisping the bacon fat and creating a caramelized crunch so good you might decide to make all your bacon this way. Then, the small amount of hot spice balances the richness of the bacon and wakes up your taste buds. In short, it's a perfect marriage.