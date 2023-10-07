An Easy Tip To Prevent Curled Bacon? Start It In A Cold Skillet

The sizzle, the aroma, and the unmistakably rich flavor of bacon make it a staple on many breakfast tables and a delightful addition to all sorts of dishes. Yet, a common grievance for bacon enthusiasts is the unwelcome curling of the slices as they cook. Curled bacon is not just an aesthetic issue; it can result in uneven cooking. While some parts get crispy, others remain undercooked, leading to a less-than-perfect bacon experience.

The reasons for this unfortunate twist of events are rooted in the disparity of temperatures and how bacon responds to them. But fret not, bacon aficionados, there's a simple, almost effortless trick that guarantees you'll cook the best bacon yet — start your bacon in a cold skillet.

We get it, starting your bacon in a hot skillet can seem like the intuitive choice. After all, we've been trained to think that sizzling-hot pans are the best way to get that perfect sear on our meats. However, bacon — with its unique fat-to-meat ratio — behaves a bit differently.