The Simple, Hands-Off Cooking Method You Need For Big-Batch Eggs
We're no strangers to making simple, hands-off egg recipes in the oven. We're big fans of both sheet pan quiche, which is an easy way to upgrade your morning eggs, and muffin tin frittatas, which turn into tasty bites for a crowd. But as straightforward as these methods are, there's perhaps no egg recipe more effortless than muffin tin broiled eggs.
Just like with other muffin tin egg recipes, this version is easily customizable, making it perfect for feeding your family or hosting a brunch. Not only can you season each one separately, but they turn out as perfect little egg cups, so it's easy for all your guests to pair them with whatever toppings and sides they like. It only takes about 10 minutes total to whip these up, which leaves you free to make other dishes (or enjoy your morning), instead of laboring over a more complicated dish like a traditional quiche. Plus, if you need even more eggs than what a muffin tin can make, it doesn't take too long to whip up another batch. But unlike our muffin tin frittatas, following this broiling method will leave the yolks nice and runny, so you can use them like over easy or poached eggs.
Season simply, or add fun flavors
To make these broiler eggs, here's what you'll do: Lightly grease a regular-sized muffin tin, then crack an egg into each pocket. With your broiler turned up to high and your rack six inches away, pop your tin in the oven for up to eight minutes. That's really all you need to do, but there are plenty of ways to build on this method to add more flavor. When your eggs come out of the oven, feel free to sprinkle seasonings (like Everything But the Bagel, paprika, or Italian seasoning) or herbs on top. Or, spoon one teaspoon of heavy cream on top of each cup before baking for extra richness. You can also pack your tin with other ingredients before inserting the eggs, which can include shredded cheese, chopped veggies, or sliced or diced meat. On the flip side, feel free to sprinkle a little cheese on top before baking as well.
If you'd rather not subject your eggs to the broiler the whole time, you can also bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 15 minutes. Then, broil them for just a minute or two to get darker tops. Either way, make sure to run a knife around the edges of each cooked cup to loosen it up before pulling it out.