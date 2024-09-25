The Simple, Hands-Off Cooking Method You Need For Big-Batch Eggs

We're no strangers to making simple, hands-off egg recipes in the oven. We're big fans of both sheet pan quiche, which is an easy way to upgrade your morning eggs, and muffin tin frittatas, which turn into tasty bites for a crowd. But as straightforward as these methods are, there's perhaps no egg recipe more effortless than muffin tin broiled eggs.

Just like with other muffin tin egg recipes, this version is easily customizable, making it perfect for feeding your family or hosting a brunch. Not only can you season each one separately, but they turn out as perfect little egg cups, so it's easy for all your guests to pair them with whatever toppings and sides they like. It only takes about 10 minutes total to whip these up, which leaves you free to make other dishes (or enjoy your morning), instead of laboring over a more complicated dish like a traditional quiche. Plus, if you need even more eggs than what a muffin tin can make, it doesn't take too long to whip up another batch. But unlike our muffin tin frittatas, following this broiling method will leave the yolks nice and runny, so you can use them like over easy or poached eggs.