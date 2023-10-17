Easily Upgrade Your Morning Eggs With Sheet Pan Quiche

It's worth noting that if you prefer, you can still make your crust for sheet pan quiche from scratch — you would just roll it out to fit a baking sheet instead of a pie dish. But if ease and convenience are what you're going for, simply roll out store-bought puff pastry onto your sheet pan, making sure the edges cover the sides. If they're too small to fill the entire thing, you can place two pastry sheets next to each other and seal their edges together. And though it does take an extra step, you'll want to par-bake the crust first for maximum crispiness.

When it comes to the filling, you can make it how you normally would, whether that's by combining your ingredients in an electric mixer or whisking everything by hand. Just like with regular quiche, make sure to cook any meats or sauté any veggies on the stove beforehand. Then, once the crust is done par-baking, all you have to do is pour your filling in the middle and let it bake until done. As opposed to a regular quiche, which can take up to an hour, this version should be done in 25 minutes or less. Then just add toppings, which you can customize to each slice if desired, and breakfast is served.