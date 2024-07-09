Muffin Tins Transform Frittatas Into Individual Bites Fit For A Crowd

Frittatas are one of those delightful dishes that fit in at any meal of the day. Add some fruit and potatoes, and you have a balanced breakfast, or pair it with something like an everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette for a light and simple lunch or dinner. They also happen to be great for serving at parties, because they're just as tasty at room temperature as they are served warm. You can make them even more crowd-friendly by breaking out the muffin tins and making mini versions.

Using muffin tins to bake frittatas turns them into convenient, cute, and tasty finger foods, and converting a basic recipe couldn't be easier. Simply spray your muffin tin (or prepare it with paper liners), fill with your egg mixture, and bake until the eggs are set. When making your filling, stick to qa simple frittata golden ratio, which applies no matter what type of baking dish you use. You're going for sturdy handheld bites here versus the creamy, custardy consistency of a quiche, so you'll want to use just ½ cup of dairy for every dozen eggs.

From there, go nuts with whatever other ingredients you want — but to make sure there's a balance of eggs and other ingredients, stick to about ¼ cup of add-ins for each egg. To get you started, we have some creative ideas for dressing up your mini creations.