26 Exciting Easter Brunch Recipes That Will Actually Impress Your Guests
If you are from a family that celebrates Easter, you know how big the post-service brunch can be. Whether your version of Easter brunch includes ten people or upwards of 30, it can be hard to come up with a list of recipes to appease everyone. What's even more challenging is that Easter brunch recipes typically make use of spring ingredients and have a "wow" factor that is a step above what you would normally prepare for a Sunday brunch.
Luckily, we've done some of the work for you and selected an variety of our favorite brunch favorites that are worth serving this Easter. Not only do they fit the bill for hearty and tasty fare, but they also all come with clear step-by-step instructions for recreating them in your own home kitchen. There's something for everyone, whether you're in the market for a fresh, veggie-forward quiche or a sweet French toast bake.
Italian Easter Pie
Not all pies have to be sweet, and this Easter pie recipe is a testament to that. It brings together rich and flavorful cheeses, including mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan, and four different types of meat for a double-crusted delight.
The best part about this pie is that it's essentially all of the components of a good Easter brunch in a single bite. It's also a great alternative to a standard quiche, since the top crust will make it extra hearty. Serve it with some bubbly Bellinis or mimosas, or perhaps a fruit salad on the side for extra freshness and to curb the pie's heaviness.
Recipe: Italian Easter Pie
Spiced Carrot Banana Bread With Cream Cheese Icing
A good Easter brunch recipe combines springtime elements with approachable, brunch-adjacent ingredients. And this spiced carrot banana bread certainly fits the bill.
We love that it's much easier to bring together than a layered carrot cake — because there's no stacking involved — and the bananas help to add that slightly breakfast-y element to it. The loaf comes together relatively quickly, and you can serve it as a sweet accompaniment to your more savory brunch staples, like quiche and meat. Just be sure to cool the loaf off completely before you frost it, as you don't want any droopy icing on your special day.
Matcha Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting
The color of these matcha cinnamon rolls screams "spring." They get their unique hue from matcha powder, which is added to the dough before the mixture is left to rise. The filling is a pretty traditional cinnamon roll, as it contains both spice and sugar. The cinnamon is the perfect complement to the earthy green tea.
These rolls get an extra dose of powder in the frosting as well, making them a favorite among matcha enthusiasts. They'd be a great, festive side dish to serve alongside some heartier brunch options, like eggs and bacon.
Blueberry Pancake Bread
Does anyone want to stand over the stove on Easter morning, flipping and babysitting pancakes? Of course not — you have so many better things to do!
This pancake recipe takes the flavors you love and offers a more hands-off variation. While it does call for fresh blueberries, you could also utilize frozen ones and save a couple of bucks. The streusel topping is the perfect crunchy complement to the soft fruit and decadent, muffin-like consistency. It's bound to be a favorite among brunch-goers of all ages.
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Bread
Breakfast Ratatouille Shakshuka
Egg dishes are a brunch favorite, especially on Easter. Rest assured that you won't have to settle for a dry and flavorless one when you opt for this French twist on a shakshuka. It includes a variety of vegetables, including eggplant and zucchini, and a well-spiced tomato sauce base.
If you've never poached eggs yourself, fear not. Since the eggs poach in the sauce, all you need to do is gently drop them in and let them cook until they're flavorful. Just don't leave them on the heat for too long, as you could be left with hard-boiled eggs.
Recipe: Breakfast Ratatouille Shakshuka
Cream cheese and assorted fruit danishes
Danishes are the perfect sweet to put out on your Easter brunch table. While they may not be the easiest or least time-consuming dish on this list to make, your guests will definitely appreciate the work that you put into them.
Our recipe walks you through each part of the process, from laminating the dough to making your fillings and icing. You can even cut your danishes into unique shapes using a cookie cutter (may we suggest Easter eggs?) to make them even more unique.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Lemon is a very spring flavor. And all of your guests will appreciate that flavor, as well as the unique textures, of these lemon poppy seed muffins. Believe it or not, our recipe is egg-free (so you'll have more to dye); it utilizes a flax egg instead.
There is lemon flavor from start to finish here. The batter calls for both lemon juice and zest, while the lemon-infused glaze will also offer the perfect light and citrusy punch. They're approachable, light, and can even be made in a mini muffin tray.
Recipe: Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Strawberries and Cream French Toast Bake
Pan-cooked French toast is out, and French toast bakes are in. This recipe is far easier to make than the former, and it doesn't require you to babysit the slices as they cook. Just grab a loaf of slightly stale bread, like challah, and intersperse it with a homemade mascarpone cheese and strawberry filling. From there, you can pour the custard over it and let it sit overnight until you're ready to bake it on Easter morning.
This recipe has all of the sweetness and creaminess you want from French toast, so you shouldn't need to add any extra maple syrup or garnishes. However, a light dusting of powdered sugar will make sure that it's picture-perfect and ready for your brunch spread.
Savory Ham and Cheese Bear Claws
Bear claws don't always have to be sweet — and they certainly don't have to be difficult to make, either. This recipe utilizes a savory filling, made with Gruyére, ham, and Dijon mustard, that will satisfy cravings for lunchier brunch fare. The secret ingredient here is refrigerated crescent dough, which can be unfurled, pinched together into a sheet, and wrapped around the filling.
These bear claws are finished off with a egg wash and sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. They are light and easy to eat, which makes them a great option for serving alongside a large, sweet-leaning recipe, like French toast or pancakes.
Recipe: Savory Ham and Cheese Bear Claws
Spinach and Feta Scones
Spinach and feta scones are a great item to serve at Easter brunch. They're light yet buttery and relatively easy to prepare.
This recipe gets a springtime twist with the help of frozen spinach and feta. The cheese offers the perfect salty contrast to the buttery dough, while the spinach adds a beautiful green hue. If you aren't a big fan of the leafy green, fear not; it's dispersed well into the batter, so it's unlikely that you will be able to taste it. It's a recipe that makes "eating your veggies" all the more fun — and we're absolutely here for it.
Recipe: Spinach and Feta Scones
Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole
Eggs Benedict is the quintessential brunch dish. But, it's not ideal for making for a crowd — who has time to assemble all those little open-faced sandwiches, anyway?
This casserole recipe takes all the things you love about eggs Benedict and turns it into an easy-to-serve, crowd-friendly brunch. Cube up the English muffins, toss in the Canadian bacon, and layer on the homemade Hollandaise sauce before serving. If don't eat pork, you can just as easily swap out the ham for another protein, or add in some veggies for extra fiber.
Maple Biscuits and Bacon Gravy
Sausage and gravy are good, but these maple biscuits with bacon gravy are even better. The bacon acts as the perfect complement to the slightly sweet biscuit, and you still get that luscious gravy dripping down the sides of your biscuit.
Although making homemade biscuits might sound a little daunting, especially if you consider yourself a novice baker, our recipe walks you through it step-by-step and makes the whole process quite foolproof. We love that it's an easy recipe to scale up, whether your Easter celebration has five people or 15.
Recipe: Maple Biscuits and Bacon Gravy
DIY Guava Pop-Tarts
Guava is a very underutilized ingredient, but this homemade Pop-Tart recipe puts it at the forefront. The base is made with an unexpected ingredient, cream cheese, which helps keep this dough pliable and easy to work with. It's very similar to pie dough and can easily be worked into little rectangles. It's a great recipe to make with kids, as there is a lot of assembly and crimping that they can help with.
While guava jam is the primary filling of these Pop-Tarts, you can always add your own jam — be it raspberry, strawberry, or even lemon. You could also try a non-fruit-flavored filling, like Nutella. Depending on the filling you add, it can walk a thin line between being brunch-y and dessert-y, making them a great addition to a holiday like Easter.
Recipe: DIY Guava Pop-Tarts
Vegan and Gluten-Free Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes
These vegan and gluten-free pancakes are a great recipe to serve if you're feeding folks with dietary restrictions. This recipe keeps all the things you love about pancakes — including their lofty, fluffy consistency and great flavor — just without the eggs, milk, flour, and butter. Top it with your favorite pancake accompaniments, whether that's maple syrup or plant-based whipped cream.
The base of these pancakes is oat flour, which you can make yourself by pulsing oats in a food processor until they resemble a fine powder. It's also important to note that it does contain cashews, so folks with nut allergies may want to try an alternative.
Layered Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole
When we think of Easter brunch, we think of things that are light, fresh, and brimming with produce. This layered Mediterranean zucchini casserole checks all of those boxes — and then some. The bottom of the casserole is made with seasoned rice, which is then topped with chickpeas, tomatoes, zucchini, and feta.
It's definitely more of a lunch-leaning dish, but a hearty one nonetheless. It would also be an easy one to make vegan; just swap out the feta cheese for a plant-based substitute or add a little nutritional yeast for a cheesier flavor.
Roasted Beetroot and Emmental Quiche
You may be familiar with herby quiches and ones filled with meat and cheese, but this beetroot quiche recipe takes things in a totally different direction. The root vegetable adds a beautiful pop of color, while the Emmental cheese offers a creamy contrast to the egg filling. The unsung hero, fennel, also helps tie the flavors of this dish together with a big, brunchy bow.
This recipe comes with a step-by-step walkthrough of how to make a pie crust, but you could always buy a pre-made one from the store. That way, you can focus all of your attention on the unique and flavorful fillings.
Quesadillas De Jamaica (With Hibiscus Filling)
You may have sipped on hibiscus tea before, but you may have never thought to add it to a quesadilla. This recipe offers a unique pop of pink, courtesy of the hibiscus petals. Besides the color, the hibiscus leaves also offer a floral and herbaceous flavor that cuts through the richness of the cheese and complements the pineapple salsa.
While this might be a more unconventional dish to serve at your brunch, it is still quite light — thanks to that citrusy salsa — and will have everyone at your table thinking spring.
Spicy Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs and Tomatoes)
Don't settle for boring scrambled eggs at your Easter brunch; try menemen instead. This recipe features a bright burst of flavor, thanks to spices like cumin, black pepper, and cayenne, as well as some fresh, vegetal flavors in the form of chopped tomatoes, red peppers, and garlic.
Menemen is a great dish to serve with pita, though you could also use tortillas if you have them on hand. It's a great complement to savory breakfast meats, like ham or bacon, and you can pair it with cheese to add a cooling effect and a richer mouthfeel.
Smoked Salmon and Spring Vegetable Quiche
Lox is a great addition to any brunch spread, though assembling individual bagel sandwiches may not be ideal for every Easter gathering. This recipe takes the beloved smoked fish and turns it into a delicious springtime quiche instead. The smoked fish is layered into a homemade pie crust with fresh peas and leeks. The addition of mozzarella helps keep this quiche moist and ensures that each bite is as delicious as the last.
The only thing more show-stopping than the quiche is the garnish that goes on top of it. The mixture of crème fraîche, capers, and lemon juice offers the perfect tart and salty contrast to the eggs, and the fresh dill will complement the smoked salmon in the quiche quite well.
Mimosas for a Crowd
It wouldn't be a proper brunch without a boozy beverage to go with it. This mimosa recipe is not only simple, but it's also easily scaleable, so you can make just enough for all of your Easter brunch attendees.
You can use many different sparkling wines, proseccos, and Champagnes for it. And if you're serving ABV-free folks or looking for something for the kids, you can always swap out the alcohol for sparkling water.
Recipe: Mimosas for a Crowd
Fluffy Dutch Baby
If you're hosting a little more intimate brunch affair, then this Dutch baby recipe is going to be one you'll want to check out. These puffy pancakes, which can be made in a cast iron skillet, will bring the "wow" factor to your table. They're also incredibly versatile and can be dressed up (or down) with an array of toppings.
The important thing to remember about Dutch babies is that they don't retain their shape for long. Once you take them out of the oven, they will deflate — so don't make them too far in advance.
Recipe: Fluffy Dutch Baby
Matcha Muffins
These muffins don't just boast a beautiful, springtime color; they're also packed full of earthy flavors. Even if your go-to coffee shop order isn't a matcha, we're sure that you can appreciate the flavor of this recipe.
There are tons of ways to dress them up for your brunch, too. Add a sprinkle of powdered sugar on top, or dress them up with a simple lemon glaze. You could also make a simple streusel for your muffins with a little bit of flour, melted butter, and sugar for some extra crunch.
Recipe: Matcha Muffins
Spring Quiche
No Easter table is complete without a quiche. This one is packed with veggies, including leeks and spinach, and is topped with a lightly-dressed arugula. Although it is vegetable-forward, it has a powerful punch of umami too — thanks to the addition of Parmesan and crumbled goat cheese.
You can serve this quiche alongside hash browns or breakfast meats. It's a great, meat-free quiche to serve at any time of the year, though it will certainly make for a memorable Easter plate.
Recipe: Spring Quiche
Raspberry Cinnamon Rolls
Raspberries are harvested in the summer, and serving up a batch of these raspberry cinnamon rolls at your Easter brunch will surely have everyone at your table looking ahead to the warmer months. The filling is made with raspberry jam, which offers the perfect fruity contrast to the cinnamon and sugar. It also means you don't have to buy any fresh fruit to make them.
You'll want to make sure you allocate enough time for these rolls to do their bulk fermentation and proof. Luckily, you can use all that time to get ahead on your other brunch recipes.
Recipe: Raspberry Cinnamon Rolls
Easy Crepes
Pancakes always get the spotlight when it comes to brunch, but what about crepes? This simple crepe recipe can be dressed up with your favorite sweet or savory fillings and toppings. For example, if you want to keep things sweet and simple, try adding a sprinkle of fresh berries and a drizzle of honey. Or, go the savory route with ham, Gruyére, and arugula.
The secret to getting the perfect crepe batter is refrigerating it for longer than you think you'll need to. The longer you wait, the thicker and more resistant to tearing the batter will become.
Recipe: Easy Crepes
Chorizo, Kale, and Pepper Quiche
Some like it hot. And for them, there is this chorizo, kale, and pepper quiche. This quiche is made in a springform pan, which makes for a show-stopping presentation. Just make sure you blind-bake the crust ahead of time to ensure that the filling does not leak or crack the crust.
The chorizo is the perfect foil to the peppery and slightly bitter flavor of the kale. Meanwhile, the Monterey Jack and shredded pepper Jack will make the eggy base extra rich and flavorful.
Recipe: Chorizo, Kale, and Pepper Quiche