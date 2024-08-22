Spicy Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs and Tomatoes) Recipe

Picture this: a colorful table laden with mosaic tiles and myriad little dishes, each containing a different salad, a few slices of cheese, or a handful of briny olives. The aromas of all the little plates intermingle with each other, but none can eclipse the undisputed king of the table, the large pan of spicy menemen, or Turkish scrambled eggs and tomatoes.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, few can resist the magic of this unique dish when she makes it. Though many people know shakshuka, the Middle Eastern dish of eggs cooked in tomato sauce, many find themselves polarized by the barely cooked eggs with the quivering middle. In menemen, that dilemma is solved for you as the eggs are scrambled into the spicy tomato sauce.

So, for your next brunch, make a large platter of Turkish menemen, arm yourself with a basket of freshly cooked Turkish flatbread or Greek-style pita bread, and go to town on mopping up all that sauce. Your stomach will thank you!