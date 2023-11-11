14 Turkish Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

For this guide to some of the can't-miss dishes in Turkish cuisine, we wanted to bring you information straight from the source, so naturally we flew to ... Berlin, Germany. Yes, while it might seem strange to seek out Turkish eats in Germany's capital city, Berlin actually has the largest population of people of Turkish descent outside of Turkey itself.

With such a large number of Turkish people in the city, it's no surprise that there seems to be a Turkish restaurant on every corner. Many of them are simple takeout kebab shops, but we sought out a place that served a greater variety of dishes. We ended up visiting Restaurant Mardin, located in Neukölln, a neighborhood with a strong Turkish presence. Named after a city in Southeast Turkey and serving some specialties from that region, Mardin is an ambitious business — its owner, Hüseyin Sanci, hopes to expand the menu every few months by adding traditional dishes that are hard to find outside of Turkey. With his guidance, we ordered a wide variety of classic Turkish dishes from different regions of the country. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Sanci explained what made each dish special.