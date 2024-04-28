Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Recipe
Muffins are a trusty sidekick when hunger strikes unexpectedly or you need a quick pick-me-up. Easy to grab and munch on whether you're rushing out the door or just chilling at home, muffins offer a tasty treat for any moment of the day. These lemon poppy seed muffins are a delightful twist on a classic favorite, combining the nutty, earthy notes of poppy seeds with the bright, zesty punch of fresh lemons. Poppy seeds have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes for thousands of years and are beloved across eastern Europe. They add a bit of crunch and texture to these muffins, not to mention a lovely speckle to their appearance.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These muffins are perfect to serve for a brunch or shower, and I also like to nestle them into a basket for a neighbor or teacher gift." Whether for breakfast, a snack, or a sweet treat, these lemon poppy seed muffins are likely to become a fast favorite in your baking repertoire.
Gather the ingredients for lemon poppy seed muffins
To make this recipe, start by picking up some lemons in the produce aisle. Next, head over to the dairy department for milk and vanilla yogurt. From there, you'll need ground flaxseeds and poppy seeds. "If you have whole flaxseeds, use a small coffee or spice grinder to grind them. Ground flaxseeds are also known as flax meal, and either the regular or golden variety will work the same," Hahn shares.
If you like to bake, chances are you have the next set of ingredients in your cabinet at home. Look for all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, coconut oil, and powdered sugar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a muffin tin
Line a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray, and set aside.
Step 3: Make a flax egg
In a small bowl mix, mix flaxseeds with 5 tablespoons water until combined. Set aside.
Step 4: Mix the dry ingredients for the muffin batter
In a large bowl, combine flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
Step 5: Zest and juice the lemons
Zest and juice the lemons, reserving 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons lemon juice for the glaze. (The rest will be used for the muffin batter.)
Step 6: Mix the wet ingredients for the batter
In a medium bowl, combine milk, yogurt, coconut oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, and the flaxseed mixture.
Step 7: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add the milk mixture to the bowl with the flour mixture.
Step 8: Stir in the poppy seeds
Stir in the poppy seeds until combined.
Step 9: Bake the muffins
Fill each muffin cup about ¾ of the way with batter, then bake for 25 minutes.
Step 10: Make the lemon icing
Meanwhile, combine the reserved lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth, adding a little water, if needed, for a thinner consistency.
Step 11: Ice the muffins
Once slightly cooled, drizzle muffins with icing and garnish with extra lemon zest, if desired.
Step 12: Serve the muffins
Serve the muffins.
How can I switch up lemon poppy seed muffins?
There are several ways to switch up lemon poppy seed muffins. To start, you can opt for orange or lime for the citrus flavor instead of lemon. If you're making the muffins for a large event, you could even make a batch of each type for a beautifully colorful presentation, being sure to add lots of zest to the muffin tops to differentiate them. Alternatively, consider incorporating fresh or frozen berries, like blueberries or raspberries, into the mix to add bursts of juicy flavor. Just fold them into the batter after you add the poppy seeds.
If you want to substitute the poppy seeds, use regular or even black sesame seeds, or try sunflower seeds for a more substantial crunch. For some extra spice, add ground cinnamon or cardamom to the dry ingredients to warm up the flavor profile. Lastly, if you're aiming for a vegan-friendly recipe, simply swap the dairy ingredients with plant-based alternatives like almond milk, oat milk, or soy milk and cashew or coconut yogurt.
What are the benefits of cooking with flaxseeds?
Flaxseeds have many health benefits, making them a valuable addition to any diet. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds contribute to improved heart health by helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They're also packed with dietary fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness, which can be beneficial for weight management. Furthermore, flaxseeds contain a high amount of lignans, which are compounds that have antioxidant properties and may reduce the risk of certain cancers.
For those following a plant-based diet, or if you have egg allergies, flaxseeds can be used to create a "flax egg," a popular vegan substitute for eggs in baking and cooking that we have used in this recipe. To make a flax egg, simply mix 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons water and let it sit for about 5 minutes until it thickens. "I love using flax eggs in my cooking for all of the added health benefits. They work well in baked goods, veggie burgers, or pancakes," Hahn shares.
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup vanilla yogurt
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 2 lemons
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- Extra lemon zest, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|208
|Total Fat
|6.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|17.2 g
|Sodium
|183.7 mg
|Protein
|3.5 g