Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Recipe

Muffins are a trusty sidekick when hunger strikes unexpectedly or you need a quick pick-me-up. Easy to grab and munch on whether you're rushing out the door or just chilling at home, muffins offer a tasty treat for any moment of the day. These lemon poppy seed muffins are a delightful twist on a classic favorite, combining the nutty, earthy notes of poppy seeds with the bright, zesty punch of fresh lemons. Poppy seeds have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes for thousands of years and are beloved across eastern Europe. They add a bit of crunch and texture to these muffins, not to mention a lovely speckle to their appearance.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These muffins are perfect to serve for a brunch or shower, and I also like to nestle them into a basket for a neighbor or teacher gift." Whether for breakfast, a snack, or a sweet treat, these lemon poppy seed muffins are likely to become a fast favorite in your baking repertoire.