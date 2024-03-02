Spinach And Feta Scones Recipe
English scones are a beloved staple of teatime and have gained popularity worldwide for their versatility, simplicity, and delightful texture. Both crumbly and moist, they offer a unique balance between a biscuit and a cake, which makes them suitable for a variety of occasions and culinary preferences. While scones were originally developed very straightforwardly — incorporating only dried fruit, if anything, in addition to the base cream dough — the recipe has since been adapted to include all kinds of other ingredients.
While most classic scone recipes skew sweet, there's a whole world of savory scone recipes that are exceptionally delicious. These filling pastries make a great breakfast or snack and can be a creative way to get more vegetables into your diet. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her favorite spinach and feta scones, which have all of the delectable flavor of Greek spanakopita housed in the tender crumb of a soft cream scone.
Gather the ingredients for spinach feta scones
The base ingredients for scones don't differ much from one recipe to the next. This classic dough is made with all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cold unsalted butter, and heavy cream. For extra flavor and color, we're adding crumbled feta and thawed frozen spinach that's been squeezed of all its moisture. Alternatively, you can opt to saute fresh spinach instead — just be sure to remove as much moisture as possible by rolling the spinach up in paper towels and squeezing out the water. Finally, these scones are finished with a quick brush of beaten egg to give them a golden-brown top.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients for the scone dough
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until just combined.
Step 2: Add butter
Add butter and pulse until only pea-size clumps remain.
Step 3: Mix in the feta and spinach
Add spinach and feta and pulse twice, ensuring the spinach has blended into very small pieces.
Step 4: Add cream
Pour in the heavy cream while pulsing, stopping when the dough just clumps together.
Step 5: Transfer the dough to the counter
Turn the dough out onto a flat surface.
Step 6: Press the dough into a circle
Press into a circle roughly 9 inches across and 1 ½ inches tall.
Step 7: Chill
Chill for 2 hours.
Step 8: Turn on the oven
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Cut the scones
Cut dough into 6 equal wedges.
Step 10: Prep them for baking
Place onto a rimmed baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between each scone.
Step 11: Brush on some egg wash
Brush egg wash onto each scone.
Step 12: Bake
Bake until golden brown on the edges, about 25 minutes.
Step 13: Enjoy
Serve.
What other ingredients can I use in spinach and feta scones?
This spinach and feta scone recipe is versatile and can easily accommodate a variety of ingredients. If you're looking to substitute spinach, consider using kale or Swiss chard as a green alternative. Like the spinach, these leaves should also be blanched and drained thoroughly to remove excess moisture. For a different cheese besides feta, goat cheese, sharp cheddar, or Parmesan are excellent substitutes, offering a range of tastes from tangy to rich and savory.
Beyond the greens and cheese, you can incorporate other vegetables into these scones, like sun-dried tomatoes or caramelized onions for sweetness and depth, or even roasted red peppers for a subtle smokiness. Mushrooms, when sauteed and drained of their liquid, can add a meaty texture and umami flavor. For those craving a bit of a crunch, diced cooked bacon or pancetta can be added, complementing the scones with a salty, smoky flavor.
How can I make these spinach and feta scones gluten-free?
To make this scone recipe gluten-free, you will need to substitute the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend. Look for a blend that is designed to be a 1:1 replacement for wheat flour; these often contain a mix of rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, and sometimes xanthan gum to mimic the properties of gluten. Keep in mind that gluten-free flours can absorb moisture differently, so you might need to adjust the amount of heavy cream slightly.
Start with the recommended amount of heavy cream, and if the dough seems too dry, add 1 tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency. It's also important to ensure that your baking powder and baking soda are gluten-free, as some brands may contain gluten. When working with gluten-free dough, be gentle to avoid overworking it, as this can lead to dense scones. Lastly, chilling the dough as directed is crucial for gluten-free scones to help them hold their shape and improve their texture.
|Calories per Serving
|486
|Total Fat
|31.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|123.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.1 g
|Sodium
|492.8 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g