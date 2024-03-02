Recipes Baking Savory Bakes

Spinach And Feta Scones Recipe

spinach scones on plate Taylor Murray/Tasting Table
By Taylor Murray/

English scones are a beloved staple of teatime and have gained popularity worldwide for their versatility, simplicity, and delightful texture. Both crumbly and moist, they offer a unique balance between a biscuit and a cake, which makes them suitable for a variety of occasions and culinary preferences. While scones were originally developed very straightforwardly — incorporating only dried fruit, if anything, in addition to the base cream dough — the recipe has since been adapted to include all kinds of other ingredients.

While most classic scone recipes skew sweet, there's a whole world of savory scone recipes that are exceptionally delicious. These filling pastries make a great breakfast or snack and can be a creative way to get more vegetables into your diet. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her favorite spinach and feta scones, which have all of the delectable flavor of Greek spanakopita housed in the tender crumb of a soft cream scone.

Gather the ingredients for spinach feta scones

Ingredients for spinach feta scones Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

The base ingredients for scones don't differ much from one recipe to the next. This classic dough is made with all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cold unsalted butter, and heavy cream. For extra flavor and color, we're adding crumbled feta and thawed frozen spinach that's been squeezed of all its moisture. Alternatively, you can opt to saute fresh spinach instead — just be sure to remove as much moisture as possible by rolling the spinach up in paper towels and squeezing out the water. Finally, these scones are finished with a quick brush of beaten egg to give them a golden-brown top.

Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients for the scone dough

Food processor with flour mixture Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until just combined.

Step 2: Add butter

hand mixing flour mixture in food processor Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Add butter and pulse until only pea-size clumps remain.

Step 3: Mix in the feta and spinach

Adding spinach and feta to dough Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Add spinach and feta and pulse twice, ensuring the spinach has blended into very small pieces.

Step 4: Add cream

Adding cream to scone dough in food processor Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Pour in the heavy cream while pulsing, stopping when the dough just clumps together.

Step 5: Transfer the dough to the counter

spinach scone dough on counter Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Turn the dough out onto a flat surface.

Step 6: Press the dough into a circle

spinach scone dough pressed into circle Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Press into a circle roughly 9 inches across and 1 ½ inches tall.

Step 7: Chill

unbaked spinach scone dough on sheet tray Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Chill for 2 hours.

Step 8: Turn on the oven

Hand turning oven dial Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 9: Cut the scones

unbaked spinach scones on baking sheet Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Cut dough into 6 equal wedges.

Step 10: Prep them for baking

unbaked spinach scones on baking sheet Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Place onto a rimmed baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between each scone.

Step 11: Brush on some egg wash

Hand brushing egg onto unbaked scones Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Brush egg wash onto each scone.

Step 12: Bake

Baked spinach scones on sheet tray Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Bake until golden brown on the edges, about 25 minutes.

Step 13: Enjoy

spinach scones piled on plate Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Serve.

What other ingredients can I use in spinach and feta scones?

spinach and feta scones stacked on counter Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

This spinach and feta scone recipe is versatile and can easily accommodate a variety of ingredients. If you're looking to substitute spinach, consider using kale or Swiss chard as a green alternative. Like the spinach, these leaves should also be blanched and drained thoroughly to remove excess moisture. For a different cheese besides feta, goat cheese, sharp cheddar, or Parmesan are excellent substitutes, offering a range of tastes from tangy to rich and savory.

Beyond the greens and cheese, you can incorporate other vegetables into these scones, like sun-dried tomatoes or caramelized onions for sweetness and depth, or even roasted red peppers for a subtle smokiness. Mushrooms, when sauteed and drained of their liquid, can add a meaty texture and umami flavor. For those craving a bit of a crunch, diced cooked bacon or pancetta can be added, complementing the scones with a salty, smoky flavor.

How can I make these spinach and feta scones gluten-free?

Bowl of flour Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

To make this scone recipe gluten-free, you will need to substitute the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend. Look for a blend that is designed to be a 1:1 replacement for wheat flour; these often contain a mix of rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, and sometimes xanthan gum to mimic the properties of gluten. Keep in mind that gluten-free flours can absorb moisture differently, so you might need to adjust the amount of heavy cream slightly. 

Start with the recommended amount of heavy cream, and if the dough seems too dry, add 1 tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency. It's also important to ensure that your baking powder and baking soda are gluten-free, as some brands may contain gluten. When working with gluten-free dough, be gentle to avoid overworking it, as this can lead to dense scones. Lastly, chilling the dough as directed is crucial for gluten-free scones to help them hold their shape and improve their texture.

Spinach And Feta Scones Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Spinach and feta add a Mediterranean, spanakopita-inspired flair to classic scones. This easy, cheesy bake results in a versatile treat for any time of the day.
Prep Time
2.33
hours
Cook Time
25
minutes
Servings
6
servings
spinach scones on plate
Total time: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
  • ⅓ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cubed
  • 2 ½ cups frozen spinach, thawed
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • ⅔ cup heavy cream
  • 1 large egg, beaten
Directions
  1. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until just combined.
  2. Add butter and pulse until only pea-size clumps remain.
  3. Add spinach and feta and pulse twice, ensuring the spinach has blended into very small pieces.
  4. Pour in the heavy cream while pulsing, stopping when the dough just clumps together.
  5. Turn the dough out onto a flat surface.
  6. Press into a circle roughly 9 inches across and 1 ½ inches tall.
  7. Chill for 2 hours.
  8. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 F.
  9. Cut dough into 6 equal wedges.
  10. Place onto a rimmed baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between each scone.
  11. Brush egg wash onto each scone.
  12. Bake until golden brown on the edges, about 25 minutes.
  13. Serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 486
Total Fat 31.6 g
Saturated Fat 19.3 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 123.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 40.4 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 3.1 g
Sodium 492.8 mg
Protein 10.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended