Spinach And Feta Scones Recipe

English scones are a beloved staple of teatime and have gained popularity worldwide for their versatility, simplicity, and delightful texture. Both crumbly and moist, they offer a unique balance between a biscuit and a cake, which makes them suitable for a variety of occasions and culinary preferences. While scones were originally developed very straightforwardly — incorporating only dried fruit, if anything, in addition to the base cream dough — the recipe has since been adapted to include all kinds of other ingredients.

While most classic scone recipes skew sweet, there's a whole world of savory scone recipes that are exceptionally delicious. These filling pastries make a great breakfast or snack and can be a creative way to get more vegetables into your diet. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her favorite spinach and feta scones, which have all of the delectable flavor of Greek spanakopita housed in the tender crumb of a soft cream scone.