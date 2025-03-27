31 Budget-Friendly Dessert Recipes You Need To Try ASAP

Sticker shock is an all-too-common phenomenon for many shoppers. The price of basic staples and essentials isn't just the same anymore, and higher prices may cause you to think more and more about what you're buying, forcing you to make budget-informed decisions about what you add to your cart or make for meals.

Lucky for you, you won't have to cut out dessert if you're planning on trimming back on your grocery expenses. We've curated a list of some simple and low-cost desserts that you can make for easy weeknight treats or if you're feeding a crowd. These desserts embody thriftiness in many different ways; some have short ingredient lists, while others are made with low-cost ingredients that you can find at discount grocery stores like Aldi or Trader Joe's. Despite being budget-friendly, these recipes don't cut corners on flavor; they can be enjoyed by eaters of all ages and will definitely curb your cravings for a sweet treat.