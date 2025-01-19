Classic Apple Brown Betty A La Mode Recipe

If you are looking for a simple, classic dessert that uses pantry staples, an apple brown betty might be perfect. This apple brown betty from recipe developer Jessica Morone brings together simple ingredients to create something special. Using stale bread as a base, this recipe is an ingenious way to reduce waste while crafting a warm, nostalgic treat. For this dish, bread cubes are layered with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a buttery brown sugar mixture and then baked to golden perfection. As it cooks, the apples infuse the bread with sweet, spiced flavors and create a soft, pudding-like texture with delightfully crisp edges. "Because this recipe uses butter bread, those bread cubes are incredibly rich and buttery, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this dessert," says Morone.

This timeless dish embodies the spirit of resourceful home cooking, transforming everyday leftovers into a dessert that feels indulgent and comforting. Whether you enjoy it straight from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a dollop of whipped cream, or simply as-is, apple brown betty is a dessert that is sure to please everyone!