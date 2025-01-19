Classic Apple Brown Betty A La Mode Recipe
If you are looking for a simple, classic dessert that uses pantry staples, an apple brown betty might be perfect. This apple brown betty from recipe developer Jessica Morone brings together simple ingredients to create something special. Using stale bread as a base, this recipe is an ingenious way to reduce waste while crafting a warm, nostalgic treat. For this dish, bread cubes are layered with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a buttery brown sugar mixture and then baked to golden perfection. As it cooks, the apples infuse the bread with sweet, spiced flavors and create a soft, pudding-like texture with delightfully crisp edges. "Because this recipe uses butter bread, those bread cubes are incredibly rich and buttery, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this dessert," says Morone.
This timeless dish embodies the spirit of resourceful home cooking, transforming everyday leftovers into a dessert that feels indulgent and comforting. Whether you enjoy it straight from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a dollop of whipped cream, or simply as-is, apple brown betty is a dessert that is sure to please everyone!
Gather the ingredients for this classic apple brown betty a la mode
For this recipe, you will only need a few simple ingredients — you may actually have most (or all) of them at home already. You will need Granny Smith apples, lemon juice, butter bread, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and salted butter. Morone used butter bread here because the added butter in it makes it richer than regular bread, but any kind of bread will work in this recipe.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat your oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking pan
Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 3: Chop the apples
Peel and chop the apples into ½-inch cubes.
Step 4: Combine the apples and lemon juice
In a medium bowl, mix together the chopped apples and lemon juice.
Step 5: Cut the bread
Cut the slices of bread into ½-inch cubes.
Step 6: Combine the cinnamon and nutmeg
Stir together the cinnamon and nutmeg, then set aside
Step 7: Place the bread and apples in the pan
Spread half of the bread cubes and half of the apples in the bottom of your prepared pan
Step 8: Top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture
Sprinkle half of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture over the apples and bread. Repeat the two layers.
Step 9: Add the butter
Place the butter cubes over everything in the pan.
Step 10: Drizzle with water
Drizzle with ½ cup water.
Step 11: Cover with foil
Cover the pan with foil.
Step 12: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.
Step 13: Remove the foil and keep baking
Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
Step 14: Serve
Serve warm, topped with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|399
|Total Fat
|24.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|61.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|26.8 g
|Sodium
|325.6 mg
|Protein
|3.7 g
What is an apple brown betty, and how is it different from similar apple desserts?
An apple brown betty is a baked dessert that originated in the mid 1800s and features layers of diced apples combined with breadcrumbs or bread cubes. Unlike other apple desserts, the hallmark of an apple brown is the use of breadcrumbs or bread pieces as the topping and layering agent rather than the oat- or flour-based crumb toppings typical of an apple crisp or the biscuit-style dough used in a cobbler. The bread in an apple brown betty absorbs the apple juices as it bakes, creating a soft, pudding-like texture and a lightly crisped exterior.
This dessert is known for its simplicity and versatility, as it often incorporates pantry staples like stale bread, which makes it an economical choice. Additionally, the apples in a brown betty are usually seasoned with warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and the dessert can be baked with a drizzle of lemon juice or cider for added tanginess. Served warm, often with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or some whipped cream, apple brown betty is a cozy, rustic dessert that is easy to make.
How can I change up this apple brown betty recipe?
To switch up this apple brown betty recipe, you can experiment with different flavors and textures while keeping its rustic charm. For the apples, try using a mix of varieties like Honeycrisp, Fuji, or Pink Lady to balance the tartness of Granny Smiths with more sweetness. You could also incorporate pears or quinces for a seasonal twist. Instead of lemon juice, orange or lime juice can add a unique citrus note, or try apple cider for a richer depth of flavor. Swap the brown sugar with maple syrup, honey, or coconut sugar for nuanced sweetness, and consider adding a splash of vanilla extract or almond extract to elevate the flavors.
For the bread, you could use brioche, challah, or even crushed gingersnaps or oatmeal cookies for added character. Spice-wise, add some ground cardamom, allspice, or cloves alongside cinnamon and nutmeg for a warm, aromatic boost. Salted butter can be replaced with browned butter to deepen the nuttiness. Or, use coconut oil for a dairy-free option. Finally, incorporate mix-ins like chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, or hazelnuts), dried cranberries, or raisins for extra texture and flavor. These adjustments can transform your apple brown betty into a customized, unforgettable dessert while maintaining its nostalgic appeal.