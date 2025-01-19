Classic Apple Brown Betty A La Mode Recipe

By Jessica Morone
Apple brown betty in a dessert glass with ice cream on top Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you are looking for a simple, classic dessert that uses pantry staples, an apple brown betty might be perfect. This apple brown betty from recipe developer Jessica Morone brings together simple ingredients to create something special. Using stale bread as a base, this recipe is an ingenious way to reduce waste while crafting a warm, nostalgic treat. For this dish, bread cubes are layered with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a buttery brown sugar mixture and then baked to golden perfection. As it cooks, the apples infuse the bread with sweet, spiced flavors and create a soft, pudding-like texture with delightfully crisp edges. "Because this recipe uses butter bread, those bread cubes are incredibly rich and buttery, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this dessert," says Morone. 

Advertisement

This timeless dish embodies the spirit of resourceful home cooking, transforming everyday leftovers into a dessert that feels indulgent and comforting. Whether you enjoy it straight from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a dollop of whipped cream, or simply as-is, apple brown betty is a dessert that is sure to please everyone!

Gather the ingredients for this classic apple brown betty a la mode

Apple brown betty ingredients on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this recipe, you will only need a few simple ingredients — you may actually have most (or all) of them at home already. You will need Granny Smith apples, lemon juice, butter bread, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and salted butter. Morone used butter bread here because the added butter in it makes it richer than regular bread, but any kind of bread will work in this recipe.

Advertisement

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven temperature showing 375 degrees Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat your oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Prepare a baking pan

Baking pan being sprayed with nonstick spray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 3: Chop the apples

Apples chopped on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Peel and chop the apples into ½-inch cubes.

Step 4: Combine the apples and lemon juice

Apples and lemon juice in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, mix together the chopped apples and lemon juice.

Step 5: Cut the bread

Bread cut on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cut the slices of bread into ½-inch cubes.

Step 6: Combine the cinnamon and nutmeg

Cinnamon and nutmeg combined in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Stir together the cinnamon and nutmeg, then set aside

Step 7: Place the bread and apples in the pan

Diced apples and bread cubes in the bottom of a baking pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread half of the bread cubes and half of the apples in the bottom of your prepared pan

Step 8: Top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture

Cinnamon and brown sugar covering apples and bread cubes Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle half of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture over the apples and bread. Repeat the two layers.

Step 9: Add the butter

Butter cubes being added over a brown sugar cinnamon mixture Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the butter cubes over everything in the pan.

Step 10: Drizzle with water

Water being drizzled over an apple brown betty mixture Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Drizzle with ½ cup water.

Step 11: Cover with foil

Foil-covered casserole dish on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cover the pan with foil.

Step 12: Bake

Foil-covered casserole dish in an oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Step 13: Remove the foil and keep baking

Baked apple brown betty in an oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

Step 14: Serve

Spoon serving apple brown betty Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Serve warm, topped with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Classic Apple Brown Betty A La Mode Recipe

No Ratings
Print

A brown betty is an easy dessert that turns stale bread into a comforting dessert. This version uses butter bread and Granny Smith apples as its base.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
55
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Spoon in a dish of apple brown betty
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 large Granny Smith apples
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 8 slices butter bread (stale works best)
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 cup salted butter, cubed

Optional Ingredients

  • Ice cream or whipped cream, for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 375 F.
  2. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Peel and chop the apples into ½-inch cubes.
  4. In a medium bowl, mix together the chopped apples and lemon juice.
  5. Cut the slices of bread into ½-inch cubes.
  6. Stir together the cinnamon and nutmeg, then set aside.
  7. Spread half of the bread cubes and half of the apples in the bottom of your prepared pan.
  8. Sprinkle half of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture over the apples and bread. Repeat the two layers.
  9. Place the butter cubes over everything in the pan.
  10. Drizzle with ½ cup water.
  11. Cover the pan with foil.
  12. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.
  13. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
  14. Serve warm, topped with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 399
Total Fat 24.5 g
Saturated Fat 14.8 g
Trans Fat 0.9 g
Cholesterol 61.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 42.6 g
Dietary Fiber 3.5 g
Total Sugars 26.8 g
Sodium 325.6 mg
Protein 3.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What is an apple brown betty, and how is it different from similar apple desserts?

Close up of a bowl of apple brown betty with ice cream on top Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

An apple brown betty is a baked dessert that originated in the mid 1800s and features layers of diced apples combined with breadcrumbs or bread cubes. Unlike other apple desserts, the hallmark of an apple brown is the use of breadcrumbs or bread pieces as the topping and layering agent rather than the oat- or flour-based crumb toppings typical of an apple crisp or the biscuit-style dough used in a cobbler. The bread in an apple brown betty absorbs the apple juices as it bakes, creating a soft, pudding-like texture and a lightly crisped exterior.

Advertisement

This dessert is known for its simplicity and versatility, as it often incorporates pantry staples like stale bread, which makes it an economical choice. Additionally, the apples in a brown betty are usually seasoned with warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and the dessert can be baked with a drizzle of lemon juice or cider for added tanginess. Served warm, often with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or some whipped cream, apple brown betty is a cozy, rustic dessert that is easy to make. 

How can I change up this apple brown betty recipe?

Casserole dish of apple brown betty with some individual servings Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

To switch up this apple brown betty recipe, you can experiment with different flavors and textures while keeping its rustic charm. For the apples, try using a mix of varieties like Honeycrisp, Fuji, or Pink Lady to balance the tartness of Granny Smiths with more sweetness. You could also incorporate pears or quinces for a seasonal twist. Instead of lemon juice, orange or lime juice can add a unique citrus note, or try apple cider for a richer depth of flavor. Swap the brown sugar with maple syrup, honey, or coconut sugar for nuanced sweetness, and consider adding a splash of vanilla extract or almond extract to elevate the flavors.

Advertisement

For the bread, you could use brioche, challah, or even crushed gingersnaps or oatmeal cookies for added character. Spice-wise, add some ground cardamom, allspice, or cloves alongside cinnamon and nutmeg for a warm, aromatic boost. Salted butter can be replaced with browned butter to deepen the nuttiness. Or, use coconut oil for a dairy-free option. Finally, incorporate mix-ins like chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, or hazelnuts), dried cranberries, or raisins for extra texture and flavor. These adjustments can transform your apple brown betty into a customized, unforgettable dessert while maintaining its nostalgic appeal.

Recommended

Advertisement