Festive Holiday Muddy Buddies Recipe

Whether you grew up calling this craveable snack muddy buddies, puppy chow, reindeer chow, or monkey munch, you know it's just about the most perfect holiday treat ever invented. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse brings us this recipe for a sophisticated twist on classic muddy buddies — a chocolate-coated Chex Mix concoction that's crisp, chocolaty, and just oh-so-snackable. "Muddy buddies are outrageously dangerous," Rosenhouse tells us. "As a pastry chef, I'm around desserts pretty often, and let me tell you: muddy buddies are the one sweet snack I'm completely unable to resist."

Traditional muddy buddies are made by coating Chex cereal in a combination of melted peanut butter, butter, and chocolate. The mixture is then coated with a thick layer of powdered sugar, and sometimes tossed with holiday candy like M&M's, for a sweet snack you can eat piece by piece (good luck stopping at just a few). For this version, chocolate Chex are coated with Nutella and dark chocolate, then lightly coated with powdered sugar for glorious clusters of crisp, nutty, chocolaty goodness — with a hint of salt in the mixture for a balanced flavor profile. Chopped hazelnuts and metallic dragees are added for a sophisticated holiday touch, as well as mini chocolate-covered pretzels or an irresistible finish.