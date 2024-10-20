White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Truffles Recipe
There's no better way to embrace fall than with the warm, cozy flavors of pumpkin spice. While there are a ton of pumpkin recipes to choose from, this recipe for white chocolate pumpkin spice truffles from developer Jessica Morone is the perfect embodiment of the season. Combining creamy pumpkin puree and warm pumpkin spice, each bite is like a little taste of autumn. This decadent treat will pair perfectly with your favorite cup of coffee or tea on a chilly autumn afternoon.
Though these truffles look impressive enough for a holiday gathering or special occasion, they are surprisingly easy to make. Whether you're hosting a fall party, giving them as gifts, or just looking for something sweet with a seasonal flair, these pumpkin spice truffles are perfect. Plus, the flavors actually get better as they sit, and these will stay fresh in the fridge for 1-2 weeks or the freezer for 2 months, meaning you can make them ahead of time and save them for busy days. With their balance of sweetness, spice, and richness, these truffles capture everything we love about fall, wrapped up in a bite-sized treat.
Gather the ingredients for these white chocolate pumpkin spice truffles
These truffles only require 6 ingredients, plus some decorations if you want to add them. For this recipe, you will need cream cheese, pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling), powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice, crushed gingersnap cookies, and white chocolate chips or candy melts. And if you don't have pumpkin pie spice, you can make your own.
Step 1: Prepare a pan
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Step 1: Combine cream cheese, pumpkin, sugar, and spice
Beat together the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, and pumpkin pie spice until combined and smooth.
Step 2: Add cookies
Add in the crushed cookies and beat until the mixture forms a wet dough. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
Step 3: Scoop the truffles
Use a small cookie scoop to scoop out balls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheet.
Step 4: Roll into balls
Use your hands to roll the dough into round balls. Freeze for about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Melt chocolate
Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in 20-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is smooth and fully melted.
Step 6: Dip the truffles in chocolate
Dip the truffles in the melted chocolate, let the excess chocolate drip off, and then place them back on the baking sheet.
Step 7: Let set and serve
Add sprinkles or cookie crumbs to decorate if desired. Let the chocolate set, then serve.
- 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 (12-ounce) package gingersnap cookies, crushed (about 2 ¼ cups)
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips or candy melts
- sprinkles, for garnish
- more crushed cookies, for garnish
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Beat together the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, and pumpkin pie spice until combined and smooth.
- Add in the crushed cookies and beat until the mixture forms a wet dough. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
- Use a small cookie scoop to scoop out balls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheet.
- Use your hands to roll the dough into round balls. Freeze for about 10 minutes.
- Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in 20-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is smooth and fully melted.
- Dip the truffles in the melted chocolate, let the excess chocolate drip off, and then place them back on the baking sheet.
- Add sprinkles or cookie crumbs to decorate if desired. Let the chocolate set, then serve.
How can I change up these truffles?
These truffles are so good the way they are, but there are still some swaps you could make if you want to change up the flavors. There are many different kinds of chocolate, so one of the easiest changes that can be made to this recipe is using a different type of chocolate instead of white chocolate. Milk, semi-sweet, dark, or even blonde chocolate would all go really well with the spices in the truffle mixture. These truffles could also just be rolled in cocoa powder rather than coated in chocolate.
If gingersnap cookies have more of a spiced flavor than you would like, you could use crushed-up graham crackers instead. This will give a more neutral flavor to the truffles, but still taste great. Another option is to consider using Biscoff cookies, which have a nice caramel and molasses flavor. Chocolate gingersnaps could also be a fun swap, especially if you end up switching the white chocolate for either semi-sweet or dark chocolate.
What are some tips to make sure these truffles come out perfectly?
One of the best things about these truffles is how simple they are to make. There are only 6 ingredients and since you buy the gingersnap cookies pre-made the truffles don't involve any baking. That being said, there are still a few things to watch out for while making the truffles so they come out perfectly.
Morone advises that you should be sure not to skip the freezing step in this recipe, because "freezing the dough balls will help to keep them intact when you dip them into the warm chocolate, otherwise they may fall apart." Speaking of chocolate, she tells us that "while you are melting it in the microwave stir it thoroughly between each increment to be sure that everything is melted, you don't want to cook it too long or the chocolate can burn." Additionally, you want to dip the balls quickly into the chocolate before it hardens, but if it gets too hard you can put it back in the microwave for 15-20 seconds at a time until it's soft again.