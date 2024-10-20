White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Truffles Recipe

There's no better way to embrace fall than with the warm, cozy flavors of pumpkin spice. While there are a ton of pumpkin recipes to choose from, this recipe for white chocolate pumpkin spice truffles from developer Jessica Morone is the perfect embodiment of the season. Combining creamy pumpkin puree and warm pumpkin spice, each bite is like a little taste of autumn. This decadent treat will pair perfectly with your favorite cup of coffee or tea on a chilly autumn afternoon.

Though these truffles look impressive enough for a holiday gathering or special occasion, they are surprisingly easy to make. Whether you're hosting a fall party, giving them as gifts, or just looking for something sweet with a seasonal flair, these pumpkin spice truffles are perfect. Plus, the flavors actually get better as they sit, and these will stay fresh in the fridge for 1-2 weeks or the freezer for 2 months, meaning you can make them ahead of time and save them for busy days. With their balance of sweetness, spice, and richness, these truffles capture everything we love about fall, wrapped up in a bite-sized treat.