Snow Cone Summer Cake Pops Recipe

Snow cones are an iconic summer treat that cool off the hottest days with their drippy, icy goodness. These little snow cone cake pops are a perfectly un-messy version that will look adorable on your summer cookout spread — no melting included!

The boxed lemon cake mix used for the cake pop balls is reminiscent of the bright and sweet snow cone flavors. But, you can use any cake mix flavor you like. Vanilla and chocolate are classic options, and sprinkle-filled funfetti cake is a cute option, too.

Tiny paper cups at the bottom of the cake pops make the snow cone look complete without any fussy molding or cake pop forming. These treats look super impressive but aren't complicated to create. This style of cake pop is easier than most cake pops because any melted chocolate down the edges of the paper cup will look intentional! This makes the recipe a great cake pop experiment for beginners.