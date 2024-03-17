Snowballs Vs Snow Cones: The Icy Difference Between These Frozen Treats

In the heat of summer, few things rival the icy allure of a frosty treat. Whether you grew up eating them at the fair or cooling off by the pool, these nostalgic treats are a distinct memory for many people. If you are not overly familiar with the delightfully icy duo of snowballs and snow cones, they may look identical. But these two frozen delights have been cooling down eager tongues for generations. What exactly sets the frozen indulgences apart?

Both snowballs and snow cones offer something unique, from their origins to their differences in syrup absorption. There are small characteristics that set each apart, but it all comes down to the type of ice used in each. Ultimately, the density of the ice and how it is prepared determines almost every other defining component of snowballs and snow cones. Let's take a closer glance at the frosty landscapes of the two snowy sweets.