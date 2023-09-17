The Simple Way To Turn Powdered Drink Mixes Into Delicious Frozen Treats

Nothing says summer more than delicious frozen treats (even if fall is right around the corner, according to the calendar and the availability of Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes currently). One of the easiest ways to hold on to that summer feeling, no matter what the weather is like outside, is to make and enjoy some frozen treats. If you're worried about the effort that might involve, like whether certain fruits are still in season and if you have the appropriate juices or other ingredients, don't — all you have to do is take advantage of a staple that many of us have in the pantry, a powdered drink mix. And if you don't have any powdered drink mixes on hand, consider this your sign to grab some the next time you're at the grocery store.

The beauty of powdered drink mixes is how easy they are to make. Simply mix the powder with water, and you're done. Those packets of powder don't take up a lot of space and they come in a variety of flavors, from different fruits, teas, coffee, and more, which really expands the possibilities of the frozen treats you can make. For an easy frozen treat for kids, try mixing Kool-Aid, Tang, or Country Time Lemonade with water, pour into a popsicle mold, freeze, and serve.