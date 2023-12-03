The Difference Between Pearl And Sanding Sugar

Sugar is a keystone ingredient in many desserts, from sweetening up a plate of fudgy brownies to putting a glossy, caramel sheen on top of a classic crème brûlée. In addition to giving sweets the trademark flavor and texture we all know and love, certain types of sugar are also used to create beautifully aesthetic decorations atop cookies, cakes, and more. With so many kinds of sugar to sift through, however, it can be difficult to tell them apart.

Pearl sugar and sanding sugar are two of the varieties of sugar used for decorating. Don't let their names fool you, though; while they sound similar, these confectionery ingredients are distinct in several ways. They have individual appearances, different textures, and they tend to be used to achieve entirely unique effects when baking. Read on to learn what separates these decorative sugars from one another and how to best use each of them.