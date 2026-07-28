30 Delicious Green Salad Recipes That Don't Require Lettuce

Leafy green salads often begin with a base of lettuce, but this isn't the only starting point to consider when you're looking to build a fresh, crunchy, and nutritious bowlful. If you don't have lettuce to hand, or simply fancy switching things up, you can easily create a delicious salad with kale, spinach, cabbage, and other vibrant, tender-crisp greens. These vitamin-rich options are just as versatile, pairing beautifully with a variety of other veggies, proteins, and dressings, while keeping things light and fresh.

If you're looking to skip the lettuce without sacrificing texture and flavor, we've got you covered. This colorful collection of lettuce-free salads features everything from simple everyday blends to showstopping, party-worthy centerpieces. Each begins with a sturdy base of greens and calls for a creative medley of complementary add-ins that transform the leafy veggies into something altogether more satisfying. Whether you're looking for a quick side for a weeknight dinner, or making a salad the star of the meal, these tried-and-tested recipes offer plenty of inspiration.