30 Delicious Green Salad Recipes That Don't Require Lettuce
Leafy green salads often begin with a base of lettuce, but this isn't the only starting point to consider when you're looking to build a fresh, crunchy, and nutritious bowlful. If you don't have lettuce to hand, or simply fancy switching things up, you can easily create a delicious salad with kale, spinach, cabbage, and other vibrant, tender-crisp greens. These vitamin-rich options are just as versatile, pairing beautifully with a variety of other veggies, proteins, and dressings, while keeping things light and fresh.
If you're looking to skip the lettuce without sacrificing texture and flavor, we've got you covered. This colorful collection of lettuce-free salads features everything from simple everyday blends to showstopping, party-worthy centerpieces. Each begins with a sturdy base of greens and calls for a creative medley of complementary add-ins that transform the leafy veggies into something altogether more satisfying. Whether you're looking for a quick side for a weeknight dinner, or making a salad the star of the meal, these tried-and-tested recipes offer plenty of inspiration.
1. Marinated Tomato Salad With Arugula And Parmesan
Fresh, juicy tomatoes and tender, peppery arugula make for an irresistible match in this vibrant, easy-to-prep salad. Marinating the tomatoes with a garlicky red wine vinegar dressing infuses them with heaps of tangy, aromatic flavor, while shaved Parmesan adds a welcome dose of nutty richness, and toasted pine nuts amp up the crunch. This one would taste fantastic served alongside grilled proteins like chicken, salmon, or steak, or as a refreshing addition to a Mediterranean-inspired spread.
2. Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger Bowl
Who says leafy greens have to be served chilled? This burger bowl is a warm, comforting take on the classic green salad, and there's no lettuce in sight. Instead, we opt for arugula and watercress, which bring their own distinct, bold bite. An umami-rich medley of sautéed ground beef, veggies, and cheese packs in the protein and savory depth, and the homemade garlic mayo makes for an indulgent, flavor-packed finishing touch. The resulting bowl is a light yet hearty, cheeseburger-inspired dish that's sure to hit the spot.
Recipe: Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger Bowl
3. French-Inspired Arugula And Chèvre Salad
This French-style salad takes just 10 minutes to whip up, but feels decidedly fancy. Arugula is the greens of choice, and its subtle bitterness pairs incredibly well with the sweetness of the sliced plums and creamy tang of the crumbled chèvre cheese. A light, rosemary-infused mustard vinaigrette ties everything together, coating every morsel in a layer of tangy richness, and ensuring the final dish offers a balanced blend of sweetness, saltiness, and acidity.
4. Citrusy Arugula Salad
If you're a fan of bright, citrusy flavors, give this fuss-free arugula salad a try. The greens are enhanced with a colorful blend of herbs, veggies, and sweet, juicy mandarins, which work together to create a wonderfully well-rounded flavor profile. The lemon-Dijon dressing livens every bite, while sunflower seeds add a crunchy textural contrast, creating a versatile salad that'll shine alongside everything from pizza and pasta to grilled seafood and roasted meats.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
5. Lahano Salata (Greek Cabbage Salad)
This traditional Greek salad is a rainbow of fresh, crunchy veggies and herbs, including cabbage, carrots, and parsley. Shredding everything finely is the key to creating a balanced bite, and this undoubtedly elevates the presentation too. We love the briny richness of the kalamata olives and the citrusy sharpness of the lemon vinaigrette, which gives the salad heaps of bright, Mediterranean character. You could easily customize this one with extra add-ins like crumbled feta or toasted pine nuts, if desired.
6. Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken And Spinach Salad
Spinach and strawberries make for a stunning combination visually, but their contrasting flavors are equally as impressive on the palate. Here, the sweet, juicy berries are a fitting match for the mild, tender greens, and this eye-catching duo is taken to the next level with a luscious, strawberry-balsamic dressing. These sweet-tart flavors continue in the marinade for the succulent grilled chicken, which sits atop the leafy base, transforming the salad into a hearty, protein-rich meal that's perfect for summertime lunching.
Recipe: Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken And Spinach Salad
7. Kale, Chickpea, And Dukkah Salad
Bursting with bold flavors and contrasting textures, this exceptionally hearty kale and chickpea salad is a fiber-rich option that'll certainly stand out on your dinner table. The dressing, which includes ultra-tangy preserved lemons and aromatic garlic, is a real hit, and the tender kale soaks this up readily. A sprinkling of dukkah also gives everything a nutty, spicy boost, while pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of color and crunch. It's an elegant blend that's every bit as impressive to look at as it is satisfying to eat.
Recipe: Kale, Chickpea, And Dukkah Salad
8. Blackened Cod And Citrus Salad
Salads don't get much more summer-coded than this. Here, tender pan-seared cod and juicy orange slices come together atop a bed of punchy arugula and watercress, creating a bright, seasonal salad that's brimming with freshness. The lemon-garlic dressing keeps things light while balancing the sweetness of the fruit, and the finished plate is a refreshing showcase of wholesome, flavor-packed ingredients. Try serving this salad with crispy roasted potatoes or tender grains to create a mouth-watering complete meal.
Recipe: Blackened Cod And Citrus Salad
9. Grapefruit And Arugula Salad With Quinoa
Grapefruit and arugula are a match made in heaven, and they serve as the perfect peppery, bittersweet base in this bright, summery salad. The juiciness of the fruit is complemented by the creamy richness of avocado and nutty bite of quinoa, and we pack in plenty of tang with the simple balsamic-Dijon dressing. It's a salad that's oozing with visual appeal, and it'll fit right in alongside a whole host of proteins and side dishes.
10. Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad With Cider Vinaigrette
Offering green goodness in abundance, this wholesome bowl makes earthy kale the star. There's crunchiness, creaminess, and a delicious dose of savory depth, thanks to the golden, almond-crusted chicken tenders. These feel-good ingredients get a sweet and tangy upgrade from a quick apple cider dressing, which makes this salad feel especially autumnal. It's a dish that's filling enough to serve as a standalone meal, but also great for sharing if you're prepping other sides too.
Recipe: Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad With Cider Vinaigrette
11. Shrimp And Beet Winter Salad With Seared Halloumi
Salads have just as much of a place on winter menus, and making use of hearty ingredients like root veggies and cheeses is a great way to amp up the cozy vibes. This kale-based salad pairs earthy beets with rich, salty halloumi and succulent shrimp, and this savory combo is nothing short of satisfying. The dish features warming spices, zesty aromatics, and a creamy tahini dressing, which clings to the tender greens for a rich, nutty finish.
12. Beet, Apple, And Cranberry Salad
Another wonderfully wintry pick, this arugula salad boasts a vibrant blend of beets, apples, and cranberries. Every bite offers a mixture of crunchy, creamy, and tender textures, and the flavors are equally well-balanced. While the greens bring their signature bitterness, the beets introduce a subtle earthiness that ties in brilliantly with the sweet apple and salty goat cheese. This one makes an ideal side dish for roasted turkey, herby stuffing, or honey-glazed roasted veggies.
Recipe: Beet, Apple, And Cranberry Salad
13. Salmon And Squash Salad With Roasted Pear Dressing
For a salad that easily serves as a complete meal in itself, look no further than this veggie-packed salmon and squash bowl. The sweet, caramelized notes of the roasted butternut squash taste fantastic alongside the subtle earthiness of the kale, while roasted, glazed salmon makes for the ultimate rich, flaky topping. But what really sets this salad apart is the roasted pear dressing, which brings a distinct aromatic fruitiness and an extra touch of sophistication.
14. Tuscan Kale And Cranberry Salad
Kale and cranberries bring all the festive vibes in this gorgeous red and green salad. Starting with frozen cranberries keeps the prep super simple and allows you to mellow that natural tartness with a sprinkle of sugar as the berries warm through. The kale gets enhanced with a good hit of citrus, and a honey-Dijon dressing adds just the right amount of sweetness and tang, yielding a unique, sweet-tart salad that won't disappoint.
Recipe: Tuscan Kale And Cranberry Salad
15. Roasted Eggplant And Lentil Salad
A mixture of fresh and roasted veggies gives this salad an especially satisfying texture, and it's a fantastic option if you're after something that'll taste equally delightful served warm or chilled. Baking the eggplant leaves it tender and caramelized, helping it blend seamlessly with the soft, earthy lentils. And, for that all-important pop of green, there's arugula, which balances the other, sweeter elements with its natural peppery profile, and cuts through the heaviness of heartier add-ins.
16. Fall Harvest Caramelized Mushroom Salad
This wholesome, fall-forward salad is a nourishing mix of roasted, sautéed, and fresh veggies. It's full of color, crunch, and umami-richness (despite being completely meat-free). Caramelized mushrooms give the salad a deeply savory edge, which is boosted further by the salty tang of goat cheese and contrasted with the natural sweetness of butternut squash. Served alone or as an impressive accompaniment to your favorite proteins, this dish is a flavorful celebration of seasonal ingredients.
17. Mexican Kale Salad
Add some freshness to your Mexican spread with this crunchy kale salad, which comes together in just 15 minutes. Massaged until tender, the leaves are an ideal base for jazzing up with classic Mexican-inspired ingredients like black beans and avocado. There are layers of warmth from fresh jalapeños and a zesty lime-cumin dressing, and the finished dish is gloriously vibrant. Try serving this salad alongside tacos, enchiladas, or fajitas to pack some extra flavor and nutrients into your meal.
Recipe: Mexican Kale Salad
18. Spring Harvest Farro Salad
This elegant farro salad leans into the bright flavors of spring produce. It features tender grilled asparagus stalks, fresh herbs, and the sharp bite of arugula, which elevate the nutty grains to no end. The combination of earthy-sweet veggies, salty feta, and crunchy nuts makes this salad incredibly tempting, and things get even tastier once tossed with the tangy honey-mustard dressing. This one would pair particularly well with grilled fish or chicken, and it would go down a treat as a dinner party centerpiece.
Recipe: Spring Harvest Farro Salad
19. Mustard Green Salad
Mustard greens are often overlooked as a salad base, but they're fantastic for adding some zip to your bowl. These greens provide a distinctive sharp, wasabi-like bite that's ideal for mellowing with sweeter add-ins. Here, we pair mustard greens with crunchy chunks of apple and a mustard-maple dressing, which work to balances that assertive flavor perfectly. It's a super quick, no-fuss salad with plenty of character, that does an excellent job of showcasing these underrated greens.
Recipe: Mustard Green Salad
20. Grilled Watermelon Salad
When you grill watermelon, it takes on a deeper, sweet, smoky flavor, and arguably becomes even more appealing. This salad showcases that transformation beautifully by combining the grilled fruit chunks with some simple, complementary ingredients like mild baby spinach, fresh herbs, and salty cotija cheese. The sticky balsamic dressing, however, is what really brings everything together, coating everything in a glossy layer of sweetness and acidity that instantly boosts the richness without overpowering the other elements.
Recipe: Grilled Watermelon Salad
21. Strawberry Arugula Salad
Sweet, juicy strawberries meet zesty arugula in this refreshing salad. The crunch comes from diced cucumber and pumpkin seeds, and sweet notes are introduced through chewy, caramel-like dates, which contrast perfectly with the tangy richness of the crumbled goat cheese. Served dressed with a bright balsamic vinaigrette, the resulting blend is full of color and crowd-pleasing flavors, and it would make an excellent addition to a summer cookout spread.
Recipe: Strawberry Arugula Salad
22. Warm Spinach Salad
This is the kind of salad that can absolutely hold its own as a main dish. It's packed with protein, thanks to crispy bacon and tender hard-boiled eggs, and strikes the perfect balance between richness and brightness. Spinach serves as a mild, leafy base that keeps things fresh while letting the other savory add-ins shine. A standout here is the Dijon dressing, which makes use of the rendered fat leftover from cooking the bacon and gives the salad an irresistible smoky depth.
Recipe: Warm Spinach Salad
23. Lentil And Spinach Salad
All you need is five minutes to prep this simple, nutrient-rich lentil and spinach salad. The greens provide a clean, subtly earthy-sweet taste while soaking up the tart, herby notes of the dressing, and the lentils make everything feel that bit more substantial, while also adding fiber and protein into the mix. Despite its fuss-free approach, this dish manages to achieve an impressive contrast of creaminess and crunch, with crispy fried onions adding a delicious bite, and feta lending a rich, creamy finish.
Recipe: Lentil And Spinach Salad
24. Squash Pomegranate Salad
Earthy, tangy, and brimming with fresh, colorful ingredients, this squash pomegranate salad is an eye-catching pick with the satisfying flavors to match. Roasting the squash makes it gloriously tender and amplifies its natural sweetness, and the veggie's hearty texture works brilliantly alongside the lighter, crisper elements, like kale, spinach, and juicy pomegranate seeds. Tossing everything in a zingy lemon-garlic dressing introduces a lively burst of aromatic flavor, and the result is a beautifully balanced side dish that's ideal for brightening up any meal.
Recipe: Squash Pomegranate Salad
25. Cabbage Salad
Featuring sweet and earthy Napa cabbage, this speedy Asian-inspired salad takes a trio of crunchy veggies and transforms them into a delightfully punchy, nutty side dish. The peanut dressing boasts a mouth-wateringly creamy consistency and provides an impressive dose of salty, savory flavor, while fresh cilantro lifts everything with its bold, zesty taste. This salad will taste great with grilled chicken, tofu, or fish, especially if the proteins have been marinated with soy, sesame, or other Asian-style ingredients.
Recipe: Cabbage Salad
26. TikTok-Inspired Green Goddess Salad
You may remember the green goddess salad doing the round on social media, and this crunchy, herby delight remains an excellent choice for those looking for a refreshing, flavorful side or sandwich filling. Finely shredded cabbage is the core ingredient here, but there's more crispy freshness from cucumber and green onions, too. The dressing is a garlicky, citrusy flavor bomb, whizzed up in a blender until ultra-smooth, creamy, and thick enough to cling to every morsel of the greens. Try scooping up the salad with pita chips for a fresh, fuss-free snack.
27. Sweet Kale Salad
If you prefer your salads with a touch of sweetness, this apple- and cranberry-studded recipe is a must-try. It packs a varied mix of greens, including kale and shaved Brussels sprouts, and there's crunch in every mouthful. The dressing, made with orange juice and maple syrup, works to boost the salad's sweet profile, without being overly cloying. Then there are the toasted pepitas, which provide a rich, nutty contrast. This salad can be enjoyed at any time of the year, but feels especially appropriate for a fall feast.
Recipe: Sweet Kale Salad
28. Apple Walnut Salad
Another five-minute wonder, this apple walnut salad calls for peppery arugula and a mix of other sweet, nutty, and creamy ingredients. It's a simple but carefully crafted medley that's full of elegant flavors and textural contrast, and makes for a sophisticated addition to any meal. Dressed with a tangy vinaigrette, it delivers a bright, well-balanced taste that works beautifully with grilled pork chops, pan-seared salmon, or even a comforting bowl of butternut squash soup.
Recipe: Apple Walnut Salad
29. Ina Garten's Lobster Cobb Salad With A Twist
Ina Garten's famous lobster cobb salad gets an umami-rich makeover in this vibrant, Asian-inspired take on the classic. We jazz up the usual lemon-Dijon vinaigrette with some punchy add-ins, including salty, earthy miso paste and nutty sesame oil, and the resulting blend is a fitting match for the seafood, greens, and other fresh veggies. Using pre-cooked lobster meat keeps the recipe wonderfully straightforward, and surprisingly, you can actually have this restaurant-worthy dish prepped in just 10 minutes.
30. Easy Kale Caesar Salad
Caesar salad is typically made with crisp Romaine lettuce, but subbing in kale creates a more robust base that works just as well with that classic creamy dressing. This version certainly delivers on crunch and richness, and the anchovy-spiked dressing brings all of the savory depth you'd expect. Finished with golden croutons, this salad is a delicious twist on a beloved classic, and it can be a treat when topped with crispy bacon bits or succulent shreds of chicken.
Recipe: Easy Kale Caesar Salad
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