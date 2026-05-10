Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger Bowl Recipe

Thanks to chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, Sweetgreen, and Chopt, eating meals out of a bowl has become our generation's version of a casserole. An all-in-one meal that comes together quickly, is totally customizable, and fits neatly into one bowl is a miracle for busy weeknights, and even better, can easily fit into an array of diets. Hamburger bowls, which remove the buns and instead condense the burger ingredients into a salad-like bowl, transform what is usually a dinner indulgence into a nutritious and filling meal that could even be prepped for lunch. Usually made with a classic Americana burger in mind, the bowls are made up of leafy green lettuce, chopped tomatoes, ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, and a coating of burger sauce — but like hamburgers, the bowls can be filled with plenty of other unique ingredients, too.

Another classic cheeseburger is the ever-iconic, tangy, and savory mushroom and Swiss. At its most basic, the burger is built with melted Swiss cheese and soft, sauteed mushrooms, but more high-end versions also include leafy greens like arugula and caramelized onions. The combination of peppery greens and sweet, soft onions complements the umami of the burger, and without the bun, makes for an excellent burger salad bowl. Topped in a garlicky mayo sauce, this mushroom and Swiss cheeseburger bowl is a delicious way to eat healthy and enjoy all the same flavors as your favorite cheeseburger.