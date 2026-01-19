This Light, Flavorful Bowl Reinvents The Classic Burger — And It's Perfect Any Night Of The Week

The first bite of a juicy burger is enough to invite a sense of nostalgia and comfort in addition to great taste. With so many unique ways to prepare a burger, it's an easy weeknight or anytime meal that you can fully customize with all your favorite flavors. When you want to lighten up your eats and take your handheld down to a fork-able food, transform a basic burger into a lush mushroom burger bowl with special sauce.

This simple recipe requires both minimal ingredients and effort to come together for a filling and hearty meal. Starting with a batch of cooked mushrooms and ground beef, this burger-turned-salad utilizes standard buns as croutons and a mixture of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise for a dressing inspired by secret special sauces at restaurants. Using lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickles, and onions for the bowl's base, the meal is built by piling the beef, croutons, and sauce on top for a deconstructed take on a typical burger sandwich.

One of the best things about this recipe is how you can use it as a jumping-off point for your own variations. While the flavors of the mushroom burger bowl err towards a classic American-style burger, you can absolutely change up the taste, texture, and ingredients to suit your preferences. The recipe certainly lends itself to plant-based and vegetarian-friendly varieties, as well as using other burger toppings taken from a range of different cuisines.