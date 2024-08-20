Mushroom Burger Bowl With Special Sauce Recipe

If you love all the components of a burger but are looking for something a little crunchier and lighter, then this mushroom burger bowl recipe from developer Tess Le Moing just might be the perfect compromise. "I love that this is a burger disguised as a salad," Le Moing says. "It's all the same ingredients and components as a burger — and tastes like one — but there's a little more lettuce." Also, in this twist on a classic mushroom burger, Le Moing sneaks in all the necessary ingredients in the form of French duxelles, a mince of mushrooms with alliums and herbs fried up in butter. This adds a rich umami depth to the otherwise bright fresh salad and perfectly complements a light scattering of Gruyère to top everything off.

While there are quite a few delicious components to this mushroom burger bowl, Le Moing can't help but highlight a particular one — the hamburger bun croutons. "They're so light and airy compared to other croutons that are more dense and hard," she says, so even if the bun isn't your favorite aspect of a typical burger, it just might be in a burger bowl. Aside from the mushroom beef mixture, lettuce, burger toppings, and bun croutons, there's also a zippy special sauce to top it all off, because no burger (or bowl) would be complete without that special something to tie the whole thing together.