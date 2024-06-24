Give Lettuce A Break And Wrap Your Burgers With Another Leafy Ingredient

"Suns out, buns out" can take on an entirely different meaning when standing around the grill. Whether for gluten-free diets, carb-cutting, or otherwise, lettuce has been the longtime go-to for wrapping a burger. Considering the wide variety of leafy green options, if you want to change up your burger bundling, it's time to leave the lettuce in favor of an ingredient upgrade. Depending on the specific green, you might choose to cook or leave it raw, but any option will offer a delicious new spin on a healthy favorite.

Cruciferous vegetables, considered superfoods, are a vitamin-rich bunch including kale, kohlrabi, cabbage, arugula, and many more that make an excellent choice for burger wrapping and can easily replace lettuce in raw form. There are also plenty of leafy vegetables that can be cooked by grilling or charring as a flavorful addition to your burger. Pairing the richness of red meat alongside earthy greens is a simple and effective combination of flavors, but you can also coordinate your leafy green selections to best suit alternative burger proteins such as salmon, chicken, or veggie patties.