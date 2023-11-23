Watercress Adds A Peppery Flavor Your Mashed Potatoes Need

Bitter greens may be an acquired taste for some, but sneaking them into a decadent and comforting dish of mashed potatoes is a clever way for everyone to enjoy them. Watercress is the perfect leafy green vegetable to enhance your mashed potatoes with an impressive list of nutrients and a delightfully peppery flavor.

A member of the brassica family and close relative of mustard greens, radishes, and wasabi, watercress is a leafy green that's been touted for its health benefits since the time of ancient Greece. Its complete nutrient profile is touted for aiding bone, blood, heart, and immune health. Notwithstanding its health benefits, watercress has a fresh vegetal taste with a noticeably spicy, peppery finish, similar to albeit tamer than the bite you get from other brassicas.

While many recipes use butter or cheese to mask a leafy vegetable's bitterness, watercress delivers a peppery punch that you can use to your advantage with mashed potatoes. The savory earthiness from the potatoes and the ultra-rich heft from butter, milk, or oil pair perfectly with a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Watercress provides that same spicy, peppery finish. Plus, it's as easy to add to your potatoes as cracked pepper — all it takes is a handful of watercress sprinkled and stirred into hot, freshly mashed potatoes to quickly cook the watercress and impart that delicious peppery taste.