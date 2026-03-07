The Healthiest Vegetable In The World Probably Isn't One You'd Expect

Nutritional guidelines are a constantly shifting metric, but if there is one thing that has always been considered true, it is that eating more fruits and vegetables is never a bad idea. Within those categories, however, not all options are created equally. None of them are necessarily bad, but there are some real nutritional powerhouses, if you know where to look. According to a 2014 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in Preventing Chronic Disease, one vegetable stands head and shoulders above the competition, though it is one that probably isn't on your weekly shopping list. If you want to really maximize the nutrient density in your diet, it turns out you ought to be eating more watercress.

This study looked at 47 different foods to assess their status as "powerhouse fruits and vegetables" (PFV). Of the 41 foods studied, 41 qualified as PFVs according to the metrics laid out by the researchers, but only watercress came out with a perfect score of 100. The closest competitor was Chinese cabbage, which scored a 91.99, while white grapefruit came out at the bottom of the list with a score of just 10.47.

The metrics of the study involved assessing the percentage of daily values of 17 different nutrients that were present in a serving of the fruits and vegetables, as well as how bioavailable these nutrients were to the consumer. The number generated was then divided by the energy density. Essentially, the bioavailable nutrient density was assessed on a per-calorie basis, highlighting nutrient-packed and low-calorie watercress as a real nutritional powerhouse.