The Healthiest Vegetable In The World Probably Isn't One You'd Expect
Nutritional guidelines are a constantly shifting metric, but if there is one thing that has always been considered true, it is that eating more fruits and vegetables is never a bad idea. Within those categories, however, not all options are created equally. None of them are necessarily bad, but there are some real nutritional powerhouses, if you know where to look. According to a 2014 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in Preventing Chronic Disease, one vegetable stands head and shoulders above the competition, though it is one that probably isn't on your weekly shopping list. If you want to really maximize the nutrient density in your diet, it turns out you ought to be eating more watercress.
This study looked at 47 different foods to assess their status as "powerhouse fruits and vegetables" (PFV). Of the 41 foods studied, 41 qualified as PFVs according to the metrics laid out by the researchers, but only watercress came out with a perfect score of 100. The closest competitor was Chinese cabbage, which scored a 91.99, while white grapefruit came out at the bottom of the list with a score of just 10.47.
The metrics of the study involved assessing the percentage of daily values of 17 different nutrients that were present in a serving of the fruits and vegetables, as well as how bioavailable these nutrients were to the consumer. The number generated was then divided by the energy density. Essentially, the bioavailable nutrient density was assessed on a per-calorie basis, highlighting nutrient-packed and low-calorie watercress as a real nutritional powerhouse.
What makes watercress so good for you
Obviously, these metrics placed an emphasis on greens, a classification of vegetables that are, by nature, low in calories and high in nutrients. The top 16 items on the list were all different forms of herbs and greens, containing everything from kale and parsley to beet greens and chives. But none came anywhere near matching watercress on nutrient density. For reference, notoriously nutritious kale scored just 49.07 on the scale. So, what is it about watercress that is so healthy?
Many vegetables have one or perhaps a few nutrients that they contain in quantity. Watercress, on the other hand, is a good source of a wide variety. It is considered to be high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K1, and it is also a source of vitamin B6, calcium, iron, and folate. Additionally, it includes copper, manganese, and high levels of antioxidants. Finally, on top of all that, it is also high in protein and fiber, and low in fats and sugars. Being a type of green with just 11 calories per 100 grams, eating watercress is basically like taking a multivitamin.
It's clear from the study results that watercress is exceptionally good for you, but what does that list of nutrients really mean? Well, this green can help you out in a lot of ways. As far as organs go, watercress has been shown to protect the heart by lowering bad cholesterol and to improve function in damaged kidneys. The extract has also been shown to protect against osteoporosis and build new bone. But the list doesn't end there, as studies have also suggested it can help with asthma, protect against DNA damage, and even fight cancer thanks to high levels of sulforaphane.
How to get more watercress in your diet
With a list of benefits like that, watercress is clearly something we could all do with eating a bit more of. It may not be the most common ingredient in U.S. kitchens, but it is not a difficult one to use. It is a peppery green, with a flavor that is often compared to mustard greens, spicy radish, and arugula, but it is tender enough to be eaten raw — and this is also the best way to maximize the nutrient density.
To that effect, watercress can be used just like other raw greens. You can toss it in a salad or slap a few leaves onto a sandwich. In fact, watercress tea sandwiches are a classic British dish in which the greens are the star. But a watercress and pea salad topped with grilled salmon may be a better way to pack a lot of the greens into a complete meal.
Another classic preparation for this vegetable is an easy watercress soup. To get the highest levels of nutrients from the greens — as well as the most flavor — it is best to add the watercress at the end of the recipe, either blending it into a soup once it's done cooking or simply wilting it into the broth.
The peppery flavor of watercress also invites a touch of creativity. Whether it is mixing watercress into mashed potatoes in the style of the Irish classic colcannon, or creating a herby, spicy pesto with the watercress to drizzle over a piece of grilled fish, there are plenty of avenues to get more of these nutrient-packed greens into your daily diet.