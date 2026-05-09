Marinated Tomato Salad With Arugula And Parmesan Recipe
A colorful green salad has been a go-to side dish for centuries, and for good reason. Not only does a good salad brighten up the table, but it has a way of making the whole meal feel balanced and complete. There are virtually endless salad combinations out there, and it's pretty hard to go wrong when combining complementary ingredients to make one cohesive, delicious dish. This marinated tomato salad with arugula and Parmesan from recipe developer Miriam Hahn is a great example, showcasing an irresistible combination of peppery arugula, nutty parmesan, crunchy pine nuts, and marinated tomatoes.
The marinated tomatoes are a real highlight in this salad recipe; letting the tomatoes sit in a garlicky dressing for a couple of hours maximizes their flavor, pulls out their juices, and becomes the only dressing you need for the salad. "I like using arugula here because it's a heartier green that holds up to the marinated tomatoes, and the slight bitterness is the perfect complement to the sweet and juicy tomatoes," Hahn says, adding, "Shaving the parmesan gives the salad an elegant feel, making it perfect for entertaining."
Gather the ingredients for marinated tomato salad with arugula and Parmesan
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up grape tomatoes, garlic, chives, and arugula. Hit up the dairy aisle for a block of Parmesan, and the dry goods area for pine nuts. To save a step, look for toasted pine nuts so that they are ready to go. Then check your pantry for olive oil, red wine vinegar, pink Himalayan salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Let the tomatoes drain
Add the halved tomatoes to a colander and drain in the sink for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Make the dressing
In a small bowl, combine the crushed garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Combine the tomatoes, chives, and dressing
Add the drained tomatoes and chives to a bowl with a lid. Pour over the dressing and stir.
Step 4: Marinate the tomatoes
Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
Step 5: Add arugula to bowl
When ready to assemble the salad, add the arugula to a large bowl.
Step 6: Toss in the marinated tomatoes
Toss with the marinated tomatoes and chives.
Step 7: Add the Parmesan
Add the Parmesan and toss again.
Step 8: Top the salad with pine nuts and serve
Top the salad with pine nuts and serve right away.
What to serve with this marinated tomato salad with arugula and Parmesan
Marinated Tomato Salad With Arugula and Parmesan Recipe
This marinated tomato salad recipe combines juicy marinated grape tomatoes with peppery arugula, pine nuts, and Parmesan for a can't-go-wrong dinner appetizer.
Ingredients
- 4 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- 6 cups arugula
- ¼ cup shaved Parmesan
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Directions
- Add the halved tomatoes to a colander and drain in the sink for 15 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine the crushed garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Add the drained tomatoes and chives to a bowl with a lid. Pour over the dressing and stir.
- Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
- When ready to assemble the salad, add the arugula to a large bowl.
- Toss with the marinated tomatoes and chives.
- Add the Parmesan and toss again.
- Top the salad with pine nuts and serve right away.
What are some ingredient substitutions for the salad?
There are several substitutions that can be made in this salad recipe. We've used grape tomatoes here, but cherry tomatoes will act the same way. If you use Roma or beefsteak tomatoes, you'll want to either seed them first or sprinkle them with salt and drain them in colander for at least 30 minutes before you mix them with the marinade. Otherwise, they will water down the dressing. If you want to switch out the greens, pick another hearty green like spinach or kale. If you use spinach, use baby spinach, and remove all of the stems. If you use kale, remove and discard the stems, and cut it into slivers. Then squeeze ½ of a lemon and a few shakes of salt over the greens before massaging them, which make the kale a little easier to eat.
For the cheese, you can switch things up depending on how much of an impression you want this element to make. Try pecorino Romano, asiago, crumbled feta, or goat cheese. If you want to keep the salad vegan or dairy-free, simply opt for your favorite dairy-free cheese or omit the cheese entirely. For the crunch aspect, feel free to substitute the pine nuts for toasted slivered almonds, toasted pumpkin seeds, or toasted sunflower seeds.
What are other ways to use the marinated tomatoes?
The marinated tomatoes in this recipe are delicious in a salad context, but they're also great when paired with other foods as well. A great alternative way to enjoy these marinated tomatoes is as part of bruschetta — just toast up some sliced baguette and pair them with mozzarella for an easy appetizer. The tomatoes also make for a perfect no-cook sauce for pasta. Toss them with freshly cooked pasta and top with Parmesan and fresh basil for a simple and fresh-tasting entree. Use them as one of the veggies in a grain bowl. Serve with farro or quinoa, white beans, roasted vegetables and a fresh green sauce. Or, for an easy quick meal, pair the marinated tomatoes with white beans and your lettuce of choice. They can also be tossed into any salad you're making to add great flavor.
You could also use these marinated tomatoes as a pizza topping, in place of tomato sauce, on pizza crust or flatbread. Stuff them into a pita sandwich with grilled zucchini and eggplant for a Mediterranean lunch. Serve them alongside any grilled entree, like chicken or steak. Finally, fold them into an omelet or scrambled eggs for a savory breakfast.