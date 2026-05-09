Marinated Tomato Salad With Arugula and Parmesan Recipe

A colorful green salad has been a go-to side dish for centuries, and for good reason. Not only does a good salad brighten up the table, but it has a way of making the whole meal feel balanced and complete. There are virtually endless salad combinations out there, and it's pretty hard to go wrong when combining complementary ingredients to make one cohesive, delicious dish. This marinated tomato salad with arugula and Parmesan from recipe developer Miriam Hahn is a great example, showcasing an irresistible combination of peppery arugula, nutty parmesan, crunchy pine nuts, and marinated tomatoes.

The marinated tomatoes are a real highlight in this salad recipe; letting the tomatoes sit in a garlicky dressing for a couple of hours maximizes their flavor, pulls out their juices, and becomes the only dressing you need for the salad. "I like using arugula here because it's a heartier green that holds up to the marinated tomatoes, and the slight bitterness is the perfect complement to the sweet and juicy tomatoes," Hahn says, adding, "Shaving the parmesan gives the salad an elegant feel, making it perfect for entertaining."