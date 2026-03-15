Lemony Sheet Pan Chicken Piccata Recipe

For a hands-off weeknight dinner with loads of bright, complex flavors, this lemony sheet pan chicken piccata from developer Katie Rosenhouse is just the solution. Tender chicken breasts are lightly coated with flour, then roasted along with garlic, shallots, and fresh lemon slices until golden and juicy. It's all finished off with a buttery, lemony pan sauce studded with capers for a hearty dish with citrusy, briny notes.

Instead of preparing this dish on the stovetop, our sheet pan version of chicken piccata simplifies the process by using only a single baking sheet and the oven to get the job done. The result is just as tender and buttery as traditional chicken piccata, but with much less fuss and cleanup. It's the ideal option for busy weeknight dinners or anytime you want a satisfying, homemade meal without spending hours in the kitchen. While it may be simple to prep, this lemony chicken piccata also happens to be elegant (and tasty) enough to serve at a dinner party or weekend gathering.