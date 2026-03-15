Lemony Sheet Pan Chicken Piccata Recipe
For a hands-off weeknight dinner with loads of bright, complex flavors, this lemony sheet pan chicken piccata from developer Katie Rosenhouse is just the solution. Tender chicken breasts are lightly coated with flour, then roasted along with garlic, shallots, and fresh lemon slices until golden and juicy. It's all finished off with a buttery, lemony pan sauce studded with capers for a hearty dish with citrusy, briny notes.
Instead of preparing this dish on the stovetop, our sheet pan version of chicken piccata simplifies the process by using only a single baking sheet and the oven to get the job done. The result is just as tender and buttery as traditional chicken piccata, but with much less fuss and cleanup. It's the ideal option for busy weeknight dinners or anytime you want a satisfying, homemade meal without spending hours in the kitchen. While it may be simple to prep, this lemony chicken piccata also happens to be elegant (and tasty) enough to serve at a dinner party or weekend gathering.
Gather the ingredients for lemony sheet pan chicken piccata
This lemony sheet pan chicken piccata relies on simple ingredients and an easy oven method to create a flavorful dish with minimal effort. To start, boneless, skinless chicken breasts are halved lengthwise for quick and even cooking. They're seasoned with salt, pepper, and dried oregano, then lightly dredged in all-purpose flour to help the chicken develop a golden brown crust. Butter and oil are added to the pan to help brown the chicken evenly and impart a rich flavor to the dish.
Fresh lemons are essential to chicken piccata, providing a bright, citrusy flavor that makes this recipe so beloved. Lemon slices roast alongside the chicken, softening and caramelizing for added depth and a nice touch when serving. Shallot and garlic boost the savory flavors, while capers add a briny, salty bite. After the chicken finishes roasting, chicken stock, lemon juice, and butter are used to deglaze the pan and boost the sauce, loosening all the flavorful browned bits in the process to create a quick, silky pan sauce. A final sprinkling of fresh parsley before serving adds a pop of color and final touch of freshness.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F with an empty sheet pan inside.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season the chicken breasts evenly with salt, pepper, and oregano on all sides.
Step 3: Dredge chicken in flour
Dredge each chicken breast in flour, shaking off any excess.
Step 4: Prepare the lemon and aromatics
Thinly slice 1 lemon, and peel and thinly slice the shallot and garlic.
Step 5: Add butter and oil to sheet pan
Once the oven is preheated, pull out the sheet pan. Add 2 tablespoons butter and the oil to the pan.
Step 6: Transfer chicken to pan
Place the chicken on the sheet pan, leaving space between each piece.
Step 7: Sprinkle lemon slices, aromatics, and capers around chicken
Sprinkle the lemon slices, shallots, garlic, and capers around the chicken.
Step 8: Bake the chicken
Transfer to the oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, until the bottom of the chicken is lightly browned.
Step 9: Set chicken aside
Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
Step 10: Create pan sauce
Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the sheet pan, along with the chicken stock and the juice of ½ the remaining lemon, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
Step 11: Set oven to broil
Turn the oven to broil on high.
Step 12: Return chicken to pan
Return the chicken to the sheet pan.
Step 13: Broil the chicken
Broil for 4-6 minutes, or until the chicken is browned and cooked through.
Step 14: Transfer chicken to serving platter
Transfer the chicken and lemon slices to a serving platter (over pasta if desired) and garnish with parsley.
Step 15: Season the sauce and serve it over the chicken piccata
Season the remaining sauce in the sheet pan with additional salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste (using the remaining ½ lemon), then spoon over the chicken. Serve immediately.
What to serve with lemony sheet pan chicken piccata
Lemony Sheet Pan Chicken Piccata Recipe
Simplify your dinner routine with this lemony sheet pan chicken piccata recipe, which features all of those rich, bright, and briny flavors without the hassle.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 lemons, divided
- 1 shallot
- 3 garlic cloves
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Optional Ingredients
- Pasta, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 450 F with an empty sheet pan inside.
- Season the chicken breasts evenly with salt, pepper, and oregano on all sides.
- Dredge each chicken breast in flour, shaking off any excess.
- Thinly slice 1 lemon, and peel and thinly slice the shallot and garlic.
- Once the oven is preheated, pull out the sheet pan. Add 2 tablespoons butter and the oil to the pan.
- Place the chicken on the sheet pan, leaving space between each piece.
- Sprinkle the lemon slices, shallots, garlic, and capers around the chicken.
- Transfer to the oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, until the bottom of the chicken is lightly browned.
- Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the sheet pan, along with the chicken stock and the juice of ½ the remaining lemon, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
- Turn the oven to broil on high.
- Return the chicken to the sheet pan.
- Broil for 4-6 minutes, or until the chicken is browned and cooked through.
- Transfer the chicken and lemon slices to a serving platter (over pasta if desired) and garnish with parsley.
- Season the remaining sauce in the sheet pan with additional salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste (using the remaining ½ lemon), then spoon over the chicken. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|593
|Total Fat
|31.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|208.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|4.3 g
|Sodium
|987.0 mg
|Protein
|55.8 g
What are ways to switch up this chicken piccata recipe?
This sheet pan-style recipe is easy to customize depending on your preferences or what you have on hand. If you prefer dark meat, you can prepare this dish in the same way using boneless chicken thighs or drumsticks, adjusting the initial cooking time as needed to give the chicken time to cook through. To change up the acidity of the dish, white wine can be used in the place of lemon juice to enrich the flavor of the sauce. If you love a stronger citrus flavor, boost the lemony kick by adding lemon zest to the sauce before spooning it on when serving.
You can also add veggies directly to the sheet pan for a one-pan meal. Place asparagus, green beans, broccolini, or thinly sliced zucchini alongside the chicken to roast. They'll soak up that buttery, lemony flavor in the process. Serve over pasta, or opt for mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or creamy polenta for a personalized touch.
How should I store and reheat leftover chicken piccata?
Cool leftover chicken piccata before storing, then transfer to a zip-top bag or airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to three days. Be sure to include any leftover sauce with the chicken to keep it moist as it sits.
When reheating, gentle heat is key to keep the chicken from drying out. For one reheating option, transfer the chicken and sauce to a baking dish, cover with foil, and warm in a preheated 350 F oven until heated through. Alternatively, you can reheat the chicken in a covered skillet or in the microwave, adding a splash of chicken stock to loosen the sauce and provide additional moisture, if needed.
Leftover chicken piccata is super versatile. Enjoy it as is for another dinner, or slice and layer into sandwiches or wraps. You can also serve it over a salad, or reheat and place over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes for a hearty lunch option.