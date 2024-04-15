Sheet Pan Honey Lemon Chicken With Roasted Vegetables Recipe

Root vegetables are (as the name suggests) grown underground, which means that when they are harvested, they tend to be covered in earth. For this reason, people often choose to peel them before cooking them, so they end up completely clean. But did you know that by doing this, you might be missing out on a dose of vitamins and minerals? The skins of these veggies are perfectly edible and very nutrient-dense, so if the root vegetables are clean when they reach you (or if you don't mind washing them yourself), you can simply cook them unpeeled. At the very least, it will end up saving you time a lot of time if you don't peel your root veggies.

However, the skins of vegetables have a different, tougher texture compared to the rest of the flesh, so if you're catering to sensitive eaters who are more resistant to trying new textures, you might be better off peeling them. Rest assured, though, that there isn't a right way or a wrong way to prepare them — just go with what suits you best.