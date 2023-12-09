As Long As Your Veggies Are Clean, Don't Waste Time Peeling Them

You do not have to peel your vegetables. That might surprise you, but the fact is if they are clean, most vegetables are ready to be cooked and feasted upon, skins and all. Cucumbers, beets, carrots, potatoes, and even eggplants can be consumed with their skin intact, and not only that, you are getting more nutrients when you do eat the entirety of the veggie. The skin is full of things like fiber and essential vitamins, and when you take your peeler and remove those exteriors, you are throwing good food down the drain.

But there are a few things to consider if you are going to eat these foods with their peels on. The first is the texture of the veggie's skin. The skin can be quite tasty and add a new depth to a dish, but if it is tough or doesn't taste good, by all means, remove it. However, if it is delicate, sweet, savory, or smooth, try the vegetable with the skin on and see if you like it.