Bright, Delicate Flounder Piccata Recipe

Piccata dishes, like the ever-popular and easy chicken piccata, are so rich and delicious that they may seem complicated to prepare. In reality, they come together in less than half an hour and can even be made on weeknights. Made popular in the United States by Italian-American immigrants, piccata refers to thin pieces of meat that are dredged in flour and pan-fried before being cooked in a lemon-butter sauce. While chicken and veal piccata are popular on Italian-American restaurant menus, there's another great way to enjoy this dish: with fish.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a flounder piccata recipe that's just as simple, crispy, and full of bright flavors as the meaty varieties. The lightly floured flounder fillets are tasty on their own, but they get even better thanks to a creamy, tangy, and herby pan sauce made from butter, white wine, lemon juice, capers, and parsley. If you're new to piccata recipes or have only tried the classics like chicken or veal, add this flounder variation to your repertoire to impress guests with minimal effort.