Chicken Parmesan Meatballs Recipe

There are some dishes that are just perfect the way they are — like chicken Alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, and a creamy macaroni and cheese, for example. Another is undoubtedly chicken parmesan, known for its crispy breaded chicken breast smothered in savory tomato sauce and baked under gooey cheese. No matter how many additions you add to it to take it to the next level, the classic, crunchy breaded chicken is never better than its original recipe. Of course, we can't all be eating fried chicken cutlets on the daily, so sometimes flipping a recipe on its head can be an even better way to enjoy it.

I developed this chicken parmesan meatball recipe to be an easy, unique way to eat chicken parmesan without needing to bread and fry any chicken. The meatballs (which can be cooked in the skillet or baked in the oven) are protein-packed and positively juicy, since they absorb the flavorful homemade sauce while simmering in the skillet. The sauce, which is my favorite way to make Italian-style tomato sauce, is deep in flavor, tasting like it has been simmering for hours. In reality, though, this meal takes less than an hour to prepare and serves a crowd, making it the perfect weeknight dinner or Sunday feast.