Homemade 4-Cheese Ravioli Recipe

One of the best ways to take your cooking skills to the next level is to learn how to make pasta from scratch. Besides tasting fresher than boxed varieties, homemade pasta also allows for the freedom to experiment with different flavors in the dough or filling. Though the idea of making fresh pasta may seem intimidating, many chefs can assure you that it's actually fairly easy, especially if you have a few handy kitchen tools on hand.

Perhaps the most useful pasta shape to make from scratch is ravioli, which can be filled with almost endless varieties of meats, cheeses, herbs, and veggies. All you need is flour and a few eggs to get started, then a pasta roller to flatten the dough into sheets (though with some elbow grease, even a rolling pin will do). With the dough rolled flat, you can then sandwich your favorite ingredients between the dough and boil fresh, silky, rich pieces of pillowy pasta. I recommend starting with this simple but decadent four-cheese ravioli, made up of creamy ricotta, bright mascarpone, funky taleggio, and salty, savory Pecorino Romano. Together, the unique cheeses become a melty, gooey combination of rich flavor that just about any sauce might complement. So if you've been meaning to dive into handmade pasta making, consider this recipe a good place to start.