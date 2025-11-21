Our Meaty Honeycomb Pasta Is Layered With Beef, Cheese, And Italian-American Goodness

TikTok has given us an entirely new way to connect through food. From sharing old-timey recipes and pasta bakes to the newest kitchen hacks, the video-sharing app has reinvented the way we use food, giving us thousands of new (and sometimes questionable) ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While some viral trends are aimed to simplify dinnertime, others are designed to wow a crowd, giving us new ways to show up to dinner parties and potlucks. One such recipe is the honeycomb pasta bake, seemingly invented by TikTok user Anna Rothfuss (@bananalovesyoutoo). The dish is essentially a baked ziti but with one big twist — the pasta is baked vertically, giving the end result a honeycomb appearance.

If you've ever wanted a baked pasta dish to be a little more exciting, this is the way to do it. Our version of honeycomb pasta, developed with Michelle McGlinn, calls for rigatoni noodles to be filled with an easy Italian bolognese, infusing the new method with classic flavor. Taking a page from cheesy lasagna, our bake is also filled with creamy ricotta, making it both meaty and cheesy in every bite. A unique, show-stopping way to bring pasta to the table, this is a recipe meant for having fun with, and with our version, which comes with plenty of meaty flavor, too.