10 Viral TikTok Pasta Recipes You Should Actually Try

Once upon a time, you needed a cookbook (or your mom's old recipe cards) to make a homemade meal that you didn't just dream up yourself. But times have changed. These days, you can go to basically any corner of the internet to find recipes — the options seem to be endless. Therefore, it can be hard to figure out what you actually want to cook. One of our favorite places to look for new recipe ideas, though, is TikTok.

Advertisement

The video app offers recipe developers an opportunity to show off their most delicious (and sometimes most dubious) dishes. Some of them are not exactly what we want to be serving at our own dinner tables, but others are so undeniably delicious-looking that we have to try them out for ourselves. A lot of those recipes just happen to be for pasta. It's simple, it's easy to cook, and most pasta dishes come together quickly, making them ideal for home cooks of any level who just want to dig into something indulgent without putting a ton of work in.

That's why we've collected some of our all-time favorite viral pasta recipes. The next time you're trying to figure out what you want to make for dinner, consult this list for some ideas that are bound to be a hit with your whole family. No need to post the results online — unless you want to, of course.

Advertisement