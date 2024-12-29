10 Viral TikTok Pasta Recipes You Should Actually Try
Once upon a time, you needed a cookbook (or your mom's old recipe cards) to make a homemade meal that you didn't just dream up yourself. But times have changed. These days, you can go to basically any corner of the internet to find recipes — the options seem to be endless. Therefore, it can be hard to figure out what you actually want to cook. One of our favorite places to look for new recipe ideas, though, is TikTok.
The video app offers recipe developers an opportunity to show off their most delicious (and sometimes most dubious) dishes. Some of them are not exactly what we want to be serving at our own dinner tables, but others are so undeniably delicious-looking that we have to try them out for ourselves. A lot of those recipes just happen to be for pasta. It's simple, it's easy to cook, and most pasta dishes come together quickly, making them ideal for home cooks of any level who just want to dig into something indulgent without putting a ton of work in.
That's why we've collected some of our all-time favorite viral pasta recipes. The next time you're trying to figure out what you want to make for dinner, consult this list for some ideas that are bound to be a hit with your whole family. No need to post the results online — unless you want to, of course.
Ramen lasagna
Now, this one may offend some traditionalists out there, but we care more about sitting down to a delicious bowl of pasta than we do tradition. If you're ready to try a dish you've probably never seen in a cookbook before, start making your ramen lasagna. Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like: lasagna made with ramen instead of lasagna sheets. You're working with all the same flavors as you would use in regular lasagna, but switching out the normal lasagna noodles with ramen gives you an interesting textural twist that makes this recipe worth a try.
TikTok user @rkihd makes this recipe as easy as possible. You don't even need to boil a pot of water. Rather, you'll just start layering the dry noodles, tomato sauce, and cheese in an oven-safe baking dish. Once you've created several layers, pop the whole thing in the oven, wait for the cheese to get nice and melted, and take it out to let it cook for a while. Then, dig in, enjoying that cheesy, saucy goodness lasagna is known for in a college kid-friendly format. Lazy dinners at home have never been so tasty.
Baked feta pasta
The iconic baked feta pasta may just be one of the most celebrated viral TikTok pasta recipes out there. For a while, it seemed like everyone was making it. A blogger named Liemessä posted the recipe on her blog, and TikTok creator @grilledcheesesocial, among other TikTokers, shared it with their audience. Then, it blew up. It makes sense because this easy recipe is filling, creamy, and actually pretty easy to make.
It all starts with a baking dish. Spread cherry tomatoes on the bottom of the dish, and place a block of feta in the middle. Then, drizzle with olive oil, herbs, and aromatics. Cook it in the oven (alternatively, do you can do this on the stove) until the tomatoes are cooked and the feta starts to melt. Mix it all together, then add your pasta. In just a few minutes, you'll have a cheesy, saucy dinner on the table. This is a great meal to try out when you're just making dinner for yourself, but it can also feed a crowd if you double or triple the recipe.
Pasta chips
This is a pasta dish that's actually more of a snack than its own meal, but we're absolutely here for it. TikTok user @bostonfoodgram posted the viral video that got everyone to make this crunchy dish, and it's now one of our staple snacks. Start by cooking pasta like you normally would until it reaches an al dente texture. Then, drain the pasta, and combine it in a bowl with olive oil and Parmesan cheese. At this point, you can also add in whatever seasonings you want. Salt, garlic, and pepper are a must, if you ask us. Put that mixture in the air fryer and fry it until it crisps up to crunchy perfection.
You can eat these pasta chips on their own, but they're even better when you dip them in a side of marinara sauce. Don't be afraid to experiment with other dipping sauces, as well — you never know what might go well together. If you're always craving pasta between meal times, this may just be the recipe you've been looking for.
Turkish pasta
If you're looking for a pasta dish that hits all the right notes — creamy, herby, perfectly oily — you may want to check out Anna Paul's (@anna..paull on TikTok) super-viral Turkish pasta recipe. It's inspired by her Turkish mother's recipe, which, in Turkey, is called yalancı mantı. It all starts with farfalle pasta, which is then topped with salted Greek yogurt that's been mixed with fresh raw garlic. Ground beef (you can also use lamb) that's been cooked with minced onion until crispy is then added to the dish. Oh, and you can't forget the spiced butter, which is spiked with paprika, on top.
Finally, to top it all off, you need something fresh. Chopped tomatoes and parsley add a lighter, refreshing touch to the dish. Mix all the ingredients together, and you have a pasta dish that's perfect whenever you want to make something that takes 20 minutes but tastes like you spent an hour in the kitchen. This is also a great option for meal prep, as you can prepare the different elements separately and combine them all together right before you're ready to eat.
Lemon capellini
One of the easiest viral TikTok pasta recipes you can make is this lemon capellini dish, originally posted by TikTok user @mammaculinaria. It's light, bright, and refreshing, and can work both as a side and as a main dish. Put a pan on the stove, turn on the heat, and add olive oil, followed by a generous amount of butter. All that rich fattiness provides a base that plays well with the brightness of the incoming lemon. Add some chili pepper to the pan to give the pasta some heat — you can add more or less depending on your spice tolerance. As you add the chili, throw in some minced garlic, as well. That extra layer of flavor is important, as this recipe doesn't call for a ton of different ingredients.
The capellini goes in next, followed by water so it can boil and soften in the pan. After the pasta is partially cooked, you can add in your fresh lemon zest and juice. Make sure to use both to get the maximum amount of lemon-y flavor. That's what this dish is all about, after all! Add in some fresh basil right before you're ready to serve the dish, and you have the citrus-forward pasta of your dreams.
Gigi Hadid spicy rigatoni
Spicy vodka rigatoni has been everywhere the last couple of years, so we weren't surprised when we saw this viral recipe pop up on TikTok. It's Gigi Hadid's spicy rigatoni, and it tastes like a restaurant quality meal at home. Like so many pasta recipes, you start with olive oil, then add garlic and tomato paste to the pan. After that's cooked until the garlic is slightly browned, you can add your heavy cream — this is what gives the dish its signature creaminess. Spices and Parmesan add more flavor and depth to the sauce after you mix the oil, tomato pasta, and heavy cream all together.
Once the sauce is done, it's time to add your pasta to the dish. Make sure you include a little bit of the pasta water, which makes that already creamy sauce even creamier. Top with dried or fresh parsley along with some chili flakes, and you've got a spicy rigatoni dish that'll blow everyone away. Of course, you don't have to use rigatoni in this recipe, but you'll want to use a type of pasta that has holes or nooks where that sauce can collect. After all, you don't want to miss a single drop of the stuff.
Honeycomb pasta
Sometimes, a recipe developer can utilize many familiar ingredients in an unfamiliar way to build a deeply creative dish, and that's exactly what's happening with the viral TikTok honeycomb pasta. In this dish, rigatoni is not used like you would normally think to use pasta. Rather, it's packed vertically in a baking dish where it's then filled with little pieces of cheese sticks. Then, you'll layer some sauce on top of the pasta, followed by meat (if you want to include it) and more cheese (but this time, use the shredded variety). Use jarred pasta sauce if you're trying to get dinner on the table fast, or make it from scratch if you really want this to be a top-notch dinner.
Bake the dish in the oven until that cheese on top has gotten nice and golden brown. Then, you can cut pieces of the dish like a cake, yielding a pasta dish with a texture you've likely not experienced before. Is this the most traditional pasta dish you've ever made? Definitely not. But that's what makes it so fun! And for a dish that comes out looking so impressive, this one is incredibly easy to make.
One pot French onion pasta
We absolutely love the flavor of French onion soup, but you know what would make it even better? Pasta. That's the idea behind this recipe from @carolbeecooks. It takes the flavors you know and love from French onion soup and makes it into a more substantial main dish. Just like French onion soup, you'll first want to cook down those onions. Make sure to use a lot of them, since this is where a lot of the flavor in the dish is coming from. Deglaze the pan with some white wine, then throw in some thyme to add more complexity to the flavor of the dish. Then comes your pasta, followed by some stock or broth to soften the pasta and create a silky sauce.
Heavy cream and grated cheese add that element of creaminess we're looking for in a good pasta. Once your pasta is cooked al dente, it's time to take it out of the pot and serve it. This is a warming, comforting dish that could easily become a cold-weather classic in your kitchen.
Ditalini
If you've never used ditalini pasta before, it's time to try it out. It's a tiny pasta with a hole in the middle. In fact, it's so tiny that you can fit a ton of them on a spoon — that makes for an interesting texture you're not going to get with other types of pasta. After toasting the ditalini just slightly in a well-oiled pan, you'll stir in some chicken broth. You can also use veggie broth if you want to keep things vegetarian. Heavy whipping cream and butter add to the richness of the sauce, which is seriously the star of the show in this viral TikTok recipe from @jazzypeachco, since you're not working with a ton of other ingredients.
Salt, pepper, and parsley is next, followed by butter, which, once again, adds richness to the finished dish. Once the pasta has reached its ideal texture, you can take the dish off the heat and serve it. This makes for a delicious side dish for just about any meal, but we also like it for those nights when we just want to binge on carbs and not have to worry about figuring out protein and veggies.
Million dollar spaghetti
TikTok's viral million dollar spaghetti appears to have its roots in a 2017 recipe from the food blog Spend With Pennies, but the version that's popped up on the app seems to differ slightly from the original. That being said, it's still worth giving a try if you're looking for a pasta dish that truly feels over the top. Unlike a lot of the other recipes on this list, meat is paramount in this recipe. You'll start off cooking some ground beef with chopped onions and bell peppers, then adding a slew of seasonings for flavor. Combine it with some spaghetti sauce (either jarred or homemade) before you get started on the pasta itself.
Start cooking the pasta while you whip up some Alfredo sauce from scratch. Place the pasta in a baking dish, then mix it with the Alfredo sauce. The next step is topping it all with that tomato and meat sauce that you started out with. Top with cheese and some parsley, then throw it into the oven until everything is nice and melted together. This pasta dish is ideal on those days when you're really craving something hearty and indulgent.