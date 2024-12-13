15 Best New Cookbooks For Beginners In 2024

Whether we're hearing Emeril Lagasse share cooking tips with Julia Child or watching Gordon Ramsay whip up an elevated beans on toast, television and social media have made cooking more fun than it's ever been. If you have someone in your life who's ready to take those first steps into the kitchen, we have great news for you: Cookbooks are everywhere, but 2024 saw the release of a number of cookbooks that are ideal for beginners.

Advertisement

Successes in the kitchen are a huge boost to confidence, reinforcing the idea that, yes, you can make something delicious. That's why we put together this list of beginner-friendly cookbooks, which are perfect for learning the basics, building a solid foundation, and setting up some big wins.

Whether you're the one who wants to start taking dinner a little more seriously or if you've got a college student in your life who's getting ready to head out on their own, these cookbooks are where it's at. In order to pick the best, we looked at cookbooks that aren't just easy to follow but those that explain why you're doing some of the things you're doing in the kitchen, as well as those that will set beginner cooks up for a win. Making the best sandwich you've ever tasted is a great way to build some confidence, so let's talk about starting right.

Advertisement