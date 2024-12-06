The 14 Best Baking Cookbooks To Gift In 2024
Cookbooks are like dinner rolls — you can't have just one. And for a die-hard foodie, there may be no other holiday gift better than a gift card to Williams Sonoma and a well-written and visually captivating cookbook. As a home baker, I love receiving baking-oriented cookbooks, as I find they allow me to brush up on my technical skills (my pie crusts look a little worse for wear, sometimes) and find new ways to utilize ingredients that I've been scratching my head about for years. Not to mention, when you find a good cookbook, it's just a joy to read. I find myself thumbing through some of my favorite copies on cold and chilly winter nights when I feel otherwise uninspired. As expected, I've amassed quite the collection of baking books over the years — and I'm always on the hunt for ones to gift to my other food-loving friends, too.
In order to help you decide on which baking cookbooks to gift this year (or honestly buy for yourself — there's no shame in that), I've created a list of some of my timeless favorites. These cookbooks tackle every corner of baking — from pies and cookies to breads and pizza — and are guaranteed to inspire you to bake more in 2025.
Zoë Bakes Cookies
If there's someone on your list that can't get enough cookies, this is the cookbook you'll want to place under their tree. "Zoë Bakes Cookies" is all about the wondrous world of cookies. Author Zoë François breaks down some of your classic favorites and also suggests new, fun, and whimsical recipes for almost every occasion. Besides covering the entire cookie lexicon, François also offers her suggestions for brownies and bars so that you will be well-equipped to handle any baking task that is put in front of you.
What I really appreciate most about this book is the fun approach to classic bakes. You'll also get a masterclass in all things cookie baking with the Cookie Academy section; brush up on your creaming techniques, see what pan you need to buy to bake cookies properly, and use François' tips to become the best baker that you can be. The writing is informative, but still in a narrative style; it will surely send you diving back in for "just another one."
Flour Water Salt Yeast
If you (or your loved ones) have a New Year's resolution that revolves around baking (and eating) more bread, then "Flour Water Salt Yeast" is one of the books that you'll want to get your hands on. This book truly uncovers all of the fundamentals and important bits you need to know before you whip out the bread flour and your trusty stand mixer. Author Ken Forkish delves deep into a range of bread and pizza crust recipes, including pre-ferments, levains, and more, in his writing. He also interspersed essays in his cookbook, which makes it easy and fun to read.
Forkish's writing is very methodical and well-thought out, which makes this an excellent cookbook for those who are just starting their journey with bread or seasoned bakers who are looking to nail down the fundamentals of a good loaf. This style is very critical when it comes to bread, as there are many mistakes that folks make with it along the way. Regardless, the writing here is approachable and engaging, which alone makes it one of the cookbooks that you need to have on your shelf at all times — whether you're a bread lover or not.
The Elements of Baking
Cookbook author Katarina Cermelj has a doctorate in chemistry, so it seems kind of odd that she would take on the task of writing a cookbook. But once you read the name, it might make a little more sense.
"The Elements of Baking" is a great cookbook for folks who like to read up on the science behind how things work in recipes. Cermelj breaks down what some of the components of recipes actually do and how certain ingredients can be substituted for other ones. Armed with the knowledge of this book, you'll be able to easily adapt your other recipes to be egg-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and/or vegan. And if you don't know where to start, fear not; the book includes several tasty "case study" recipes so that you can see how to flawlessly substitute ingredients in your recipe. This book isn't just an essential for folks who want to bake vegan or gluten-free cakes, it's also for folks who want to know the science behind how and why a recipe works.
BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts
I cannot say enough good things about "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts." Stella Parks really outdid herself with this book, so it's easy to see why it's won so many accolades, including from the James Beard Foundation and The New York Times. Parks' book covers the classic favorites that you grew up eating and want to try to make for yourself at home. You'll find the pages brimming with tantalizingly dense devil's food cakes, blueberry muffins, and cherry pie. At first glance, these recipes might seem like ho-hum classics — but wait until you see all of the fun modern variations that Parks suggests.
"BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts" isn't just a cookbook, it's also a history lesson. You'll learn all about how Toll House cookies trace their origin back to the Great Depression and how whoopie pies were given their funky name. This book is extensive and covers classic cookies, cakes, and pies, as well as donuts, puddings, and ice cream. If I only had to buy one book from this entire list, this would have to be it.
Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent
While many folks think of Italian food as being all about the savory — from cured meats and cheeses to pasta — there are equally as many Italian sweets worth trying. Renato Poliafito uses "Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent" to fuse Italian and Italian-American sweets together into one neat little package — though you will find some recipes for savory meals in here, as well. This book is brimming with many of your favorite Italian-American recipes, including those butter cookies that you can't get enough of during the holiday season.
While a big focus of this cookbook is on the age-old classics, Poliafito also spends some time offering recipes that merge Italian ingredients with classic American recipes. Panettone bread pudding, Aperol Spritz cake, and malted tiramisu all make an appearance, making for a book that will charm folks who adore Italian recipes or those who are looking to step outside of their ho-hum cookie and cake comfort zone.
Dessert Person
Hey Claire Saffitz, I too am a "Dessert Person." And if you can call yourself a lover of all things sweet, chances are that you too should try and get your hands on this book. Saffitz is an engaging writer who takes an approachable yet still whimsical approach to cooking. This book is designed to marry together strange bedfellows — including from the world of the sweet and savory. Saffitz suggests fun recipe hybrids, too, like for a mashup of challah and babka, that will change the entire way that you think about dessert.
Although some of the recipes in this book are a little more technical than a beginner baker might feel comfortable with, it's truly a book that can make anyone into a baker (or a dessert person). Saffitz shares the insight that only a former Bon Appétit staff member could offer. Her fun-to-read writing offers advice for troubleshooting the recipes in the book and tips for becoming not only a more competent baker, but a more confident one, as well.
100 Cookies
If you follow Sarah Kieffer's Instagram, you can get a good idea of what kind of content she would infuse into her cookbook. Essentially, it's an homage to all things cookies. Kieffer integrates her years of experience into "100 Cookies," and it's safe to say that any reader, experienced or not, can get something out of this book. This, of course, includes the legendary pan-banging technique that will yield perfectly crinkled cookies — Kieffer writes up a whole chapter on it, in fact. The photography in this book is also incredible and will make your mouth water. It's a feeling that can only be satiated after you whip up a batch of marshmallow peanut butter brownies or ginger molasses cookies.
What I love about Kieffer's writing, as well as her whole presence, is her relatability. She started out as a home baker and turned her fascination and love of all things baking into her blog, The Vanilla Bean Blog. Her passion, attention to detail, and the overall joy she derives from baking oozes through each page — which is reason enough to consider adding it to your shopping cart.
The Magnolia Bakery Handbook
The name "Magnolia Bakery" carries some weight behind it. The shop is known all over the world for its recipes, including its infamous banana pudding. And now, you can get a little bit of the Magnolia Bakery in your kitchen with this book.
"The Magnolia Bakery Handbook," authored by the company's chief baking officer Bobbie Lloyd, is far more than just an amalgamation of recipes and sweets — it's a love letter to the world of baking. The book itself contains a whopping 150 recipes, and even more photographs, that highlight everything you need to know to replicate some of the shop's most iconic bakes. The contributors also do an excellent job of giving readers a wonderful, pared-down explanation of the important things that they need to know before they start baking, including in-depth insight into certain techniques, skills, and more. Besides an entire chapter on banana pudding, you'll also find the pages filled with creative pies, muffins, scones, cookies, and cakes. There's something for every kind of baker in this book, and it's one that I would recommend ordering as a "complete guide" for even the most novice of bakers.
Bake
Paul Hollywood has risen to fame as a judge on "The Great British Baking Show" — but the man is more than just talk. He's also an accomplished baker — why else would he be called the "king of bread"? In his cookbook "Bake," Hollywood covers a ton of the recipes featured on the show and ones inspired by his upbringing and years working in the food industry. If you're a fan of "Bakeoff" (or whatever you call it), you have to pick up a copy of this cookbook. You'll find classics like the Victoria sponge cake and his beloved sausage rolls.
If you've never baked non-American desserts before, this book might come as a little bit of a shock (especially when you see recipes calling for very British ingredients). But many of the items that are in the recipes can be purchased online (seriously, where would we be without Amazon?) or substituted for ones that can be more readily found in American grocery stores. Master the recipes in this book, and you'll be well-deserving of a Hollywood handshake.
Mind Over Batter
For some, baking is more than the act of just mixing ingredients and making something that offers sustenance. It's also a therapeutic experience that allows for an opportunity for decompression and takes our minds off the scary world outside of our kitchen window. Nobody knows that as well as Jack Hazan, who created "Mind Over Batter" to offer readers the opportunity to heal through baking. Unlike other books that are sorted based on commonalities in ingredients or types of bakes, Hazan organizes his book based on what readers need. For connection, there are pull-apart breads designed to be served and shared across a table. And for the moments when you need to work your hands and release anxiety, there are breads to knead.
What I love about this cookbook is that it is a step-by-step guide to recipes and a self-help session all in one. As a trained psychotherapist, Hazan offers exercises throughout the book to help calm the mind and ground you in the book and the recipes. It's a novel concept, but one that really, really works.
The Baking Bible
Regardless of what book you order from Rose Levy Beranbaum, rest assured that you're in for a treat. She's written several best-sellers, including "The Cake Bible" and "The Cookie Bible," but I find "The Baking Bible" to be the most utilitarian and all-encompassing of her cookbooks. This book covers everything baked — not only do you get all the pies and cookies that you need, but you'll also get all the cheesecakes, breads, and treats you need to stay filled all year round. Beranbaum wasn't kidding when she called this book a "bible" — as it really has more information than 10 cookbooks combined.
Although some of the recipes are technical (as bread and cheesecakes are — let's be honest), Beranbaum uses her experience and knowledge to write an easy-to-read, captivating anthology of all things baked and wonderful in this world. I will warn you, however, there are some recipes in this book that will take upwards of a week to prepare. But with Beranbaum's insight and step-by-step instructions, you'll be baking at the level of a high-class pastry chef in no time.
Everyday Bread
If Rose Levy Beranbaum's "The Baking Bible" is on one end of the spectrum, then surely "Everyday Bread" by America's Test Kitchen is on the other. I liken the latter to a choose-your-own-adventure cookbook, compared to many of the others on this list, that takes you on a roller-coaster ride, completed with stomach-churning loop-de-loops and all. Bread takes forever to make, but the ATK team breaks it down to the basics. It offers several different basic recipes that you can experiment with once you're comfortable. You won't spend eons trying to decipher how to make each recipe, as the ones in this book are seemingly as simple as can be. From quick breads to enriched loaves and pizza crusts, there's nothing that ATK can't accomplish in this short, but still sizable, cookbook.
Oh, and that QR code linking to how-to videos of recipes and techniques? Chef's kiss. Seriously, how haven't other cookbook companies caught onto that yet?
The Book on Pie
I hate to say it, but pies often get the short end of the stick when it comes to cookbooks. But luckily, Erin Jeanne McDowell's "The Book on Pie" does the pie world a service. If you couldn't imagine a more perfect dessert than a tasty slice of apple pie, smothered in a heaping scoop of dripping vanilla ice cream, then this is the book for you. It has everything that you want and need to know about pie baking, including how to make the best flaky pie crust, how to store your pie for optimal freshness, and even what type of baking tin to use for your recipe.
Once you graduate from Pie 101, you can make your way into the world of fillings — and venture beyond just the ho-hum pumpkin pie. Try a youthful rendition on a birthday cake pie or opt for a seasoned pie crust to support a tantalizing autumnal-inspired filling. It's one of the most exhaustive cookbooks on pies ever made, which is why I would unequivocally recommend pressing the "add to cart" button on it.
50 Thing to Bake Before You Die
We can all get caught up in the same-old-same-old, familiar recipes that we love. And while that's okay, it eats away on the time we have to prepare our baking bucket list. Luckily, author Allyson Reedy has already done most of the work with her cookbook, "50 Things to Bake Before You Die." While it may sound kind of morbid, it does really encourage you to try new bakes (speaking from experience, on that one).
What is cool about this book is that it's essentially a compilation of a ton of recipes from pastry chefs, bake shops, and sweets enthusiasts around the country. Strawberry Champagne cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake? Duff Goldman's chocolate babka? Count me in for all of it. What I like about this cookbook is that it's kind of a way out of ordering individual cookbooks from a ton of great and experienced bakers. While not all of the bakes are easy (I'm looking at you and your croissants, Dominique Ansel), they will surely be worth it.
Methodology
I, for one, can always appreciate the feeling of cracking open a cookbook, feeling the pages between my fingertips, and engrossing myself in both the engaging writing and vibrant photographs (I am a food writer, after all). I assembled this list of the best baking cookbooks to gift for people that feel similarly. If you're the kind of person who scrolls to the bottom of a recipe blog just to read the steps, this isn't the list for you. But if you (or whoever you plan on gifting these selections to) like cookbooks that read like storybooks, then consider yourself in the right place.
All of the books included on this list are ones that I have housed in my own cooking library or are ones that have come highly recommended from other food writers. I wanted to include a selection of books that target every kind of baker — from those folks who like a challenging, multi-step bread to those who prefer a simple, snappy cookie. While the recipes and approaches may vary, all of the selections on this list offer very thoughtful and intentional writing and images, which make them just as much of a joy to read as they are to bake from.