How Gordon Ramsay Gives Beans On Toast An Elegant Twist

Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef extraordinaire with nearly 90 restaurants, seems to have a tasty twist for just about any classic dish. As a fan of traditional English cuisine, Ramsay's bag of tricks includes an upgrade for a classic English comfort staple: beans on toast. Beans on toast is an anytime-of-day meal that's been enjoyed by Ramsay, the late Queen Elizabeth, and so many others. Not only is it tasty, it's almost effortless to make — all it requires is heating up beans, making toast, and then topping the toast with beans in a delicious marriage.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Ramsay kicks things up a spicy notch with ingredients that ensure you'll always have, in Ramsay's words "glamorous beans." It starts with fried bacon or pancetta pieces, to which chopped chili pepper (including the seeds), onion, and garlic are added. As the meat crisps, Ramsay adds diced onion and brown sugar, which offers caramelization. He also adds a few tablespoons of cider vinegar to deglaze the pan, a touch of Worcestershire sauce, and pureed tomatoes to really give his beans a flavored-fill bath with an almost chili-like sauce. Not only does this make for amazing aromatics, but it also turns an easy meal into something elegant with an incredible depth of flavor.

