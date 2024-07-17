Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Juicier Steak

Gordon Ramsay's no-nonsense approach to cooking and assertive attitude has garnered both fans and foes for the British mega-celebrity chef. Like him or not, though, it cannot be denied that his exacting standards, pristine technique, and eye for detail make him one of the most skilled chefs in the world. So, when he offers a tip for improving everyday foods, such as his 12 best tips for the absolute best steak, it's not a bad idea to heed his advice.

Ramsay is a fan of filet of beef, aka beef tenderloin or filet mignon, a cut prized for its yielding texture, but one that can easily dry out if overcooked. To counter this, the chef likes to keep the cooking environment moist. Into a screaming hot pan, Ramsay sears his beef filets to develop a flavorful crust. After flipping the steak a few times to ensure even cooking, he adds to the pan garlic, herbs, and his secret ingredient: chicken stock. The stock works in three ways; it adds back to the steak moisture lost while searing, loosens fond that has stuck to the pan, and steeps the garlic and herbs, coaxing out the full range of their flavors. What's more? As the chicken stock reduces in the pan, it becomes an intense sauce that amplifies the flavor of the steak once plated.