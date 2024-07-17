Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Juicier Steak
Gordon Ramsay's no-nonsense approach to cooking and assertive attitude has garnered both fans and foes for the British mega-celebrity chef. Like him or not, though, it cannot be denied that his exacting standards, pristine technique, and eye for detail make him one of the most skilled chefs in the world. So, when he offers a tip for improving everyday foods, such as his 12 best tips for the absolute best steak, it's not a bad idea to heed his advice.
Ramsay is a fan of filet of beef, aka beef tenderloin or filet mignon, a cut prized for its yielding texture, but one that can easily dry out if overcooked. To counter this, the chef likes to keep the cooking environment moist. Into a screaming hot pan, Ramsay sears his beef filets to develop a flavorful crust. After flipping the steak a few times to ensure even cooking, he adds to the pan garlic, herbs, and his secret ingredient: chicken stock. The stock works in three ways; it adds back to the steak moisture lost while searing, loosens fond that has stuck to the pan, and steeps the garlic and herbs, coaxing out the full range of their flavors. What's more? As the chicken stock reduces in the pan, it becomes an intense sauce that amplifies the flavor of the steak once plated.
Feel free to change the steak or stock
Ramsay's stock technique works quite well with filet as it is such a lean cut of beef. But this method can be applied to any steak. As with filet, lean cuts, such as sirloin or top round steaks, will benefit the most as they are more apt to lose considerable moisture, especially when cooked above medium. That is not to say, though, that a more-marbled steak, like ribeye, won't be delicious with a bit of chicken stock added to the pan to deglaze the fond and make a pan sauce.
The choice of chicken stock may seem odd given that the protein at hand is beef. Ramsay likely uses chicken stock with a cut like filet because it has such a delicate natural flavor. The subtlety of the stock ups the umami notes of the steak without dominating the palate. That said, if you desire a more beefy profile for your steak, beef stock can be used in much the same way as chicken stock. This would work particularly well with the richer cuts of steak, such as the aforementioned ribeye. You can also supplement the stock — after the steak has been removed to rest — with ingredients like luxurious butter and wine to further develop a pan sauce.