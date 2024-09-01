Gordon Ramsay Amps Up His Tartar Sauce With One Rich Ingredient

French for "fresh cream," crème fraîche is a soured cream, however, it is not sour cream. The two are related, though. Crème fraîche is naturally fermented with buttermilk, whose bacteria impart a slightly tangy flavor. On top of the bite it adds to the tartar sauce, the resulting condiment is thicker since crème fraîche has a fat content of around 30%. If you can't track it down at your local grocery store, making crème fraîche at home is actually easier than you likely imagined. All that's needed is cultured buttermilk, heavy whipping cream, citric acid and cheesecloth (which can be purchased at any homebrew shop if you're coming up short at the supermarket). And if you end up making more crème fraîche than what's needed for the tartar sauce, use the excess in soups and sauces, as a thickening agent, or as a dessert topping.

Chef Gordon Ramsay has one more trick up his sleeve when it comes to making a standout tartar sauce. While his online directions say that hot sauce is optional, you know you've got to add at least a few dashes to get the full Gordon experience. The brand he prefers isn't specified, but we can recommend Texas Pete, whose medium simmer works perfectly with creamy seafood-oriented dishes, including clam chowder. You could even experiment with other spicy ingredients like adobo sauce, paprika, and red pepper flakes.