This chicken Parmesan baked ziti recipe combines comfort with flavor, for a meal that is a weeknight wonder that will satisfy adults and kids alike. Pasta, fresh cheese, tomato sauce, and bites of garlic butter chicken combine to create a soft, creamy, and deeply layered taste with every bite.

Your weeknight pasta routine might look like simply combining plain pasta with jarred tomato sauce, but even if it's a good one, this meal can get a bit tired after a while. Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table suggests waking things up by making a big batch of baked ziti pasta with high-quality fresh cheese and little garlicky bites of chicken, for an easy balanced meal that tastes surprising and familiar at the same time.

This recipe takes the best elements of chicken Parmesan and baked ziti to create a one-dish meal that requires minimal prep work. You can assemble everything in advance and bake it when ready, making it perfect for busy schedules, or you can bake it and freeze it for easy reheating later. This is likely the easiest restaurant-quality dinner you could make in under an hour, and we love it for that.