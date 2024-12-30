Penne Vs Mostaccioli: The Difference Between Tube Pastas

When it comes to tube pasta, penne rules the Italian plate. But there's a very close family member snagging its own portion of pasta praise, namely the very similar mostaccioli from Southern Italy. Though the two can be used interchangeably in recipes, they have noticeable differences that can influence how they're used in Italian cooking.

Advertisement

Both penne and mostaccioli are short, stubby, tubular types of pasta with hollow interiors and angled edge cuts on each side. At first glance, it's easy to assume they're identical — until you examine the outer texture. Traditional penne is cloaked in small, straight ridges running perpendicular from end to end, while mostaccioli sports a sleek, smooth surface. This is the telltale difference between penne, which hails from Northern Italy, and mostaccioli from Campania in the South. That distinction is subtle, but a true Italian food devotee will eventually learn the implications of those little ridges.

Because of the ridges, penne presents as a heartier pasta when cooked, compared to the smooth, soft, mouth feel of mostaccioli. Depending on the type of sauce accompanying each one, it can be quite a different eating experience. Those divergent textures will, in fact, help determine the appropriate sauce for the best pasta dish. Aside from texture, these tubular titans of Italian cuisine have a lot in common, including ingredients, taste, and up to a point, similar production processes.

Advertisement