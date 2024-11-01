When we lived in Brooklyn, we loved visiting Italian restaurants like Gino's in Bay Ridge and ordering delicious penne alla vodka, a pasta dish famous for its namesake spirit in the tomato sauce, and somewhat muddy origins. To us, it will always be a classic Italian-American dish. At Gino's, we were able to order chicken or shrimp to top the penne alla vodka. The seafood addition was delightful and it turns out that Charlotte Langley, Founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods, agrees with us. Your penne alla vodka absolutely needs added seafood. She elaborated, "For a seafood twist, stir in some crab or lobster meat and top with fresh basil for an elegant, new flavor profile."

The resulting seafood penne alla vodka is full-bodied with rich yet balanced flavors. The pleasant acidity in creamy vodka sauce complements the natural sweetness of seafood (especially when you use crab or lobster, two of the sweetest seafood in our honest opinion), without overpowering or overwhelming. Fresh basil adds brightness and color while lifting the entire dish. Plus, adding seafood to the pasta increases the amount of protein in the dish, making it even more satisfying and satiating.

Langley's tip is perfect when you have crab or lobster meat handy. If you don't, you can always change things up by adding different types of seafood.