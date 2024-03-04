11 Delicious Shrimp Pasta Recipes

We're big fans of shrimp. First of all, this protein is highly versatile and has a very mild taste. Thus, it lends itself well to many different cuisines and pairings with sauces, seasonings, or other ingredients. You can easily add more flavor to shrimp by marinating it overnight. Plus, no matter which cooking method you choose — frying, air frying, baking, or sautéing — shrimp comes together in only a few minutes, making it the best way to elevate everything from a gourmet dish or a casual weeknight dinner.

Shrimp is the perfect addition to your favorite pasta, too. It can stand on its own or seamlessly complement other seafood or meats. Shrimp is a light protein that won't weigh down your heavy pasta dishes, unlike richer ingredients like steak or pork. So, if you're looking for some shellfish-inspired meals for this week's dinners, look no further than these delicious shrimp pasta recipes.