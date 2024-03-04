11 Delicious Shrimp Pasta Recipes
We're big fans of shrimp. First of all, this protein is highly versatile and has a very mild taste. Thus, it lends itself well to many different cuisines and pairings with sauces, seasonings, or other ingredients. You can easily add more flavor to shrimp by marinating it overnight. Plus, no matter which cooking method you choose — frying, air frying, baking, or sautéing — shrimp comes together in only a few minutes, making it the best way to elevate everything from a gourmet dish or a casual weeknight dinner.
Shrimp is the perfect addition to your favorite pasta, too. It can stand on its own or seamlessly complement other seafood or meats. Shrimp is a light protein that won't weigh down your heavy pasta dishes, unlike richer ingredients like steak or pork. So, if you're looking for some shellfish-inspired meals for this week's dinners, look no further than these delicious shrimp pasta recipes.
1. Quick and Easy Brown Butter Shrimp Pasta
If you're looking for a rich, satisfying meal that comes together in just 20 minutes, look no further than this brown butter shrimp pasta. It only calls for a few simple ingredients and can be easily made ahead of time and stored. All you need to do is add a splash of milk or stock before reheating. This recipe is also adaptable; feel free to add in some spinach, green beans, or broccoli for a boost of nutrients and texture. The end result is slightly nutty, savory, and so good.
2. Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
This spicier take on a fettuccine Alfredo is packed full of flavor, veggies, and protein, making for a complete, one-pot meal. The onions, celery, and bell peppers boost the visual appeal and crunchiness of the dish, while the shrimp, along with andouille sausage, make it extra filling for a weeknight or date night dinner. This spicy yet creamy pasta dish is best served with lighter sides such as roasted carrots, zucchini, or okra.
Recipe: Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
3. Spicy Shrimp Scampi
Classic shrimp scampi is one of our favorite dishes for a reason. Despite it only requiring a few ingredients, it's full of flavor. Plus, its appearance is deceptively fancy, which is perfect for when you're looking to impress your dinner companions. The white wine sauce is garlicky, buttery, and has a subtle heat, thanks to the addition of red pepper flakes. Meanwhile, parsley and lemon juice add acidity, brightness, and freshness to the dish. Serve with a green salad or bruschetta, and enjoy it with a glass of white wine.
Recipe: Spicy Shrimp Scampi
4. Shrimp Linguine Alfredo
This cozy linguine recipe is creamy, nourishing, and only requires 30 minutes of your time — which makes it another meal you'll want to have on your weeknight rotation. The savory sauce is garlicky and cheesy, while parsley is used to round out the dish with a subtle herbal quality. If you have extra vegetables on hand, this is also a great way to use them — spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, or squash would all work well to help bolster the flavors.
Recipe: Shrimp Linguine Alfredo
5. Garlic Shrimp Mac and Cheese
This comforting, indulgent dish is a twist on a classic and is perfect for a family meal or a gathering. Despite its relative simplicity, this cheesy, garlicky mac and cheese is layered with lots of savory flavor and textural variety. But if you want more of a kick, feel free to add chili flakes or hot sauce. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days and in the freezer for up to three months.
Recipe: Garlic Shrimp Mac and Cheese
6. Shrimp and Scallop Scampi
If you're a shrimp scampi and seafood lover, why not take this classic recipe up a notch by adding scallops? This recipe has a hint of spice and feels rich without being heavy. Scallops are an easy addition since they cook quickly and require only a minute or two on each side to get perfectly golden brown. This fragrant, garlic-infused recipe comes together in just about 20 minutes, making it the perfect meal to pull together on busy weeknights.
Recipe: Shrimp and Scallop Scampi
7. Creamy Seafood-Stuffed Shells
This isn't the most weeknight-friendly meal, but it's rich, comforting, and so delicious that you will definitely turn to it for your next dinner party or special occasion. Lump crab and shrimp make for a luxurious, flavorful filling with a hint of spice, while the shells are topped with a hearty, mouth-watering red sauce. This dish is a labor of love, but it's well worth the effort. It can even be made beforehand and popped in the oven before serving.
Recipe: Creamy Seafood-Stuffed Shells
8. Shrimp Macaroni Salad
This shrimp macaroni salad is ideal for meal-prepping, summer potlucks, or adding extra protein to your side dish. It's creamy and lightly tangy, thanks to the addition of Greek yogurt (which adds extra protein). Plus, it's filled with vegetables, making this a nutrient-dense but tasty dish full of different textures and flavors. This well-balanced pasta salad is best served cold and garnished with celery leaves and seeds, and it will last for two to three days in the refrigerator.
Recipe: Shrimp Macaroni Salad
9. Kung Pao Shrimp Stir Fry
If you enjoy a spicy kick, this bold dish is definitely one you'll want to add to your weeknight dinner roster. Thai chiles and Sichuan peppercorns add spice without overpowering the shrimp and vermicelli noodles. If you're worried about the spice, you can easily tone it down with a squeeze of lime at the end. As an added bonus, as long as you keep the sauce light, this can last in the fridge for about a week.
Recipe: Kung Pao Shrimp Stir Fry
10. Shrimp Puttanesca with Bucatini
Shrimp puttanesca is not only savory, hearty, and full of rustic flavors, but it also utilizes mostly pantry staples, making it extra convenient to whip up. This dish has layers of saltiness and umami thanks to black olives and capers, lightness from cherry tomatoes, and a dash of earthiness and nuttiness from parsley and parmesan. Don't be afraid to make this dish your own by adding more vegetables like broccoli rabe or zucchini or extra seafood like octopus, mussels, or clams.
Recipe: Shrimp Puttanesca with Bucatini
11. Easy Shrimp Chow Mein
This shrimp chow mein rivals restaurant-quality recipes you've tried in the past. It's garlicky, spicy, gingery, and full of umami flavors, and it cooks quickly in a wok — especially if you opt for pre-cooked shrimp. This meal is also super versatile and is the perfect way to utilize any other vegetables you have on hand, like pak choi, baby sweetcorn, bell peppers, or mushrooms. The end result is aromatic, savory, and satisfying.
Recipe: Easy Shrimp Chow Mein