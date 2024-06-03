17 Italian Cheeses You Need To Try At Least Once

Say cheese! On second thought, say "formaggio" — because today we're taking a deep dive into the wonderful world of Italian cheeses. Italy has such a rich, complex history that you can hardly dig a hole in Rome without running into an ancient artifact. This is a history that you can tell with cheese. From the rugged mountains in the north to the sun-baked plains in the south, Italy has a variety of different landscapes, each one bearing a different culture and, of course, different cheeses.

Some popular Italian cheeses have histories that reach back thousands of years. The ancient Romans were known to be diligent in the art of cheesemaking, with some Roman homes boasting an extra kitchen dedicated to making and storing cheese. While things have changed since then, many cheeses are still made using the same methods that were used all those years ago.

Italy is paradise for a cheese lover like myself, and I've been lucky enough to taste my way through the country in search of the best it has to offer. Read on to find out more about the Italian cheeses you need to try at least once.