Why Steak And Gorgonzola Cheese Are The Ultimate Flavor Pairing

Pairing steak with blue cheese is never a bad idea. However, given that there are all kinds of blue cheese varieties, finding the perfect match is often easier said than done. No matter the cut, we're big believers that Gorgonzola will always hit the right gustatory notes for a few reasons.

An Italian blue-marbled cheese, Gorgonzola lands on the mellower end of the blue spectrum but still packs a punch. The cheese has a salty and earthy quality and boasts a nutty aroma. While lean filet mignon is a good match for more delicate and buttery Gorgonzola dolce, beefier and fattier cuts, like a strip steak, fare well with sharper and firmer Gorgonzola piccante, which has been aged for longer. The big question is: What exactly makes the pairing so iconic?

Beyond displaying a nice textural and visual contrast between the creamy cheese and the juicy beef, steak and Gorgonzola make a lot of sense flavor-wise. Since savory steak and funky Gorgonzola are both rich in umami, joining them together means that their respective flavors will only be further amplified, producing a more mouthwatering result. Additionally, Gorgonzola can impart another dimension of flavor thanks to its pungent and deeply nuanced profile. Yet, despite the fact that both ingredients can be quite rich on their own, the vibrantly tangy quality of the Gorgonzola can even tone down the overall decadence, creating a more balanced and delicious bite.