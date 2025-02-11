Shrimp Fajita Pasta Bake Recipe

Combining the bold flavors of fajitas with the comfort of cheesy, gooey, loaded pasta, this shrimp fajita pasta bake is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a cozy gathering with friends. This recipe comes together mostly in one pan and makes easy work of your dinner prep (not to mention the cleanup, too). It's true that you can make delicious sheet pan chicken fajitas for dinner in under an hour. But what if you could do all that, while loading your plate with the pure comfort of pasta? That's where this dish brings a special edge.

Our shrimp fajita pasta bake brings together juicy shrimp that's been marinated in lime and spices with sauteed bell peppers and creamy cheese in one glistening, savory bake. According to Ksenia Prints of comfort food site Thermocookery, this dish is not only simple to prepare, but will leave you with leftovers for the week. The combination of Tex-Mex inspired flavors and textures, from the charred vegetables to the melted cheese along with penne pasta, makes this bake a sure crowd-pleaser.