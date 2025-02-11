Shrimp Fajita Pasta Bake Recipe
Combining the bold flavors of fajitas with the comfort of cheesy, gooey, loaded pasta, this shrimp fajita pasta bake is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a cozy gathering with friends. This recipe comes together mostly in one pan and makes easy work of your dinner prep (not to mention the cleanup, too). It's true that you can make delicious sheet pan chicken fajitas for dinner in under an hour. But what if you could do all that, while loading your plate with the pure comfort of pasta? That's where this dish brings a special edge.
Our shrimp fajita pasta bake brings together juicy shrimp that's been marinated in lime and spices with sauteed bell peppers and creamy cheese in one glistening, savory bake. According to Ksenia Prints of comfort food site Thermocookery, this dish is not only simple to prepare, but will leave you with leftovers for the week. The combination of Tex-Mex inspired flavors and textures, from the charred vegetables to the melted cheese along with penne pasta, makes this bake a sure crowd-pleaser.
Gather the ingredients for pasta bake
To make this pasta bake, you will first need to marinade large shrimp, peeled and deveined, in a mixture of lime, cumin, chili powder, and salt and pepper. Then to make the bake itself, gather red, orange, and yellow bell peppers, red onion, penne pasta, garlic, heavy cream, shredded cheddar cheese blend, olive oil to saute it all, and fresh cilantro, for garnish.
Step 1: Marinate shrimp
Marinate shrimp in lime juice, 1 teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon chili powder, and salt for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 3: Cook pasta
Cook pasta to al dente, about 9 to 10 minutes. When draining, reserve ½ cup pasta water.
Step 4: Heat oil
Heat oil in a large, oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Saute peppers and onions
Saute the peppers and onions until slightly charred, about 5 minutes, then remove and set aside.
Step 6: Remove shrimp from marinade
Remove the shrimp from the marinade.
Step 7: Cook shrimp
In the same skillet, cook shrimp with garlic and remaining spices until pink, about 3 minutes.
Step 8: Add pasta and seasonings
To the pan with the shrimp, add pasta, vegetables, cream, and half the cheese, adding the pasta water if needed for moisture.
Step 9: Add more cheese
Top with remaining cheese.
Step 10: Bake
Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Step 11: Broil
Remove the foil and broil on low for another 5 minutes, watching the pan carefully so the cheese doesn't burn.
Step 12: Serve shrimp fajita pasta
Garnish with cilantro before serving.
Cheesy, savory, and loaded with shrimp, this fajita pasta bake makes for the ultimate comforting weeknight meal.
Ingredients
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper, sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 12 ounces penne pasta
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese blend
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|406
|Total Fat
|16.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|127.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|519.2 mg
|Protein
|24.7 g
How can I customize this shrimp pasta bake?
Customizing the shrimp fajita pasta bake is easy, and won't affect the delicious flavor even one bit. The first thing you can do is experiment with different types of pasta. We chose penne for its ability to hold onto sauce, and you could also use fusilli, rigatoni, or even gluten-free penne with similar results.
Additionally, if you want to change the flavor and boost up the nutritional value of the dish, consider adding in more vegetables. Zucchini, mushrooms, or even corn would all work well in this recipe. Finally, adjusting the spice level is another way to customize this bake. If you prefer a milder dish, reduce the amount of chili powder or omit it altogether. For those who enjoy the heat, add finely diced jalapeños or a dash of cayenne pepper to the shrimp marinade.
Can you prep this pasta bake ahead of time?
Yes, you can definitely prep this pasta bake ahead of time, which makes it even easier to put it together on busy weeknights. To do this, prepare the entire dish up to the baking stage. Start by marinating the shrimp and cooking the pasta al dente, then saute the vegetables as directed. Once you have combined the shrimp, pasta, vegetables, cream, and cheese, transfer the mixture to a baking dish. At this point, cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to prevent it from drying out, and refrigerate it until ready to bake. It will keep well in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before baking.
When you're ready to cook, simply remove the dish from the fridge, preheat your oven, and bake as directed. The cheese will be bubbly and everything will feel like you've just thrown it together!
What should you serve with this shrimp pasta bake?
When serving this shrimp fajita pasta bake, accompany it with other Tex-Mex dishes to truly drive the flavor profile home. A classic choice is a side of Mexican street corn, or elote, which features grilled corn on the cob coated with mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, and cotija cheese. This would add some more veggies, as well as a burst of flavor and texture that pairs well with the creamy pasta bake.
Another great option is a fresh guacamole served with tortilla chips, or even homemade pico de gallo. The creamy avocado and zesty tomato-onion salsa will provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the pasta.
You may also accompany it with Mexican-inspired salads like Mexican kale salad and Mexican-inspired tuna salad. Those will help lighten the meal considerably, leaving you more room to focus on all that loaded pasta goodness.