10 Additions That Take Chicken Parmesan To The Next Level
Chicken Parmesan is a dish that has it all. It perfectly balances elegance with the comfort factor, offering plenty of satisfying textural contrast and irresistible savory flavor. This beloved Italian-American creation typically consists of crispy breaded chicken breast, that's topped with a tangy tomato sauce and melty cheese. It's often served atop pasta, with a leafy side salad, or a hunk of crusty garlic bread, perhaps garnished with a sprinkling of fresh herbs.
Another great thing about chicken Parm is its versatility. As well as complementing a variety of side dishes, the saucy, cheesy chicken itself is wonderfully easy to adapt to your taste. Whether you fancy switching up the usual combination of mozzarella and Parmesan for different types of cheese, giving the sauce a spicy twist, or injecting some bold, herbaceous flavor, there are plenty of add-ins or swaps to try that'll fit in seamlessly alongside the traditional elements of the recipe. So, if this crowd-pleasing classic is on your dinner menu this week, consider giving it a delicious makeover with one (or more!) of these flavorful extras.
Pesto
Pesto packs heaps of bold, herby flavor, and it tastes amazing alongside the Italian-inspired flavors of chicken Parm. There are a few different ways you can incorporate this vibrant sauce into the dish, with the first and simplest option being a quick drizzle or dollop atop the chicken right before serving. Alternatively, you could mix a spoonful of pesto into the tomato sauce, or even swap out the usual marinara for a luscious combination of pesto and cream, for a more indulgent, herb-forward finish. And, pesto works brilliantly as a marinade too. Try combining it with a squeeze of lemon juice and a dash of salt, and let the chicken sit in this mixture overnight in the fridge before you proceed with the breading and frying.
Feel free to keep things convenient with a store-bought pesto here, but whipping up your own batch from scratch is a breeze. Most recipes include fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil, with everything simply blitzed together in a food processor. The resulting fresh, aromatic sauce complements the tang of the tomato and crispness of the chicken beautifully, while amplifying the richness of the cheese and making everything feel that bit more decadent.
Prosciutto
A fantastic way to give your homemade chicken Parmesan an extra dose of sophistication is by adding delicate slices of prosciutto ham. This Italian dry-cured ham not only introduces a new element of salty, savory flavor but also boosts the protein content of the dish, while adding plenty of visual appeal. A popular method is to wrap the ham slices around the chicken after the breading stage. Then, you can arrange the wrapped chicken on top of the tomato sauce in a baking dish, and tuck pieces of mozzarella underneath the ham. If preferred, you can always follow a more traditional approach, topping the chicken with the sauce and cheese, then laying over a slice or two of prosciutto before popping everything into the oven.
As it bakes, the prosciutto will become delightfully crisp, boosting the breadcrumb crust and providing even more contrast to the tender, succulent chicken within. This upgraded chicken Parm will taste great paired with a whole host of different sides, such as roasted asparagus, a peppery arugula salad, or a base of creamy pasta. You could even swap spaghetti for zucchini noodles to make things a little lighter and more nutritious.
Burrata
With its uniquely soft, creamy center, burrata is the perfect tool for adding richness to chicken Parm. Used in place of the typical mozzarella-Parmesan topping, it can help you create a dish with an ultra-luxurious feel, and that gorgeous, gooey cheese looks undeniably tempting as it gently spills over the crispy chicken.
Burrata is made by encasing a mixture of mozzarella curds and heavy cream within a solid mozzarella pouch. When you cut into the cheese, the mouth-watering, silky interior is revealed. In Italy, burrata is traditionally served at room temperature. This maximizes the cheese's rich, milky taste and allows its moreish, gooey texture to shine. So, it's best added to chicken Parm as a final touch, after everything has been baked or fried. Just tear open the burrata and distribute it liberally on top of the saucy chicken pieces. This simple swap will give your dish a more decadent flavor and impressive appearance, so it's the perfect option if you're preparing chicken Parmesan for a dinner party or special occasion.
A creamy sauce
If a creamier texture is more your style, feel free to enhance your chicken Parmesan with a silky sauce. This can either serve as a replacement for the marinara or be incorporated alongside the traditional tomato element. And, there are plenty of different approaches you can take here. A cheesy alfredo sauce will work great, as will a zesty lemon cream sauce, or one infused with garlic, fresh herbs, or pesto. Another delicious option is to swirl heavy cream into the marinara to thicken it up and boost the indulgence factor.
To craft a creamy, tomato-free chicken Parm, start by coating the chicken as normal and pan-frying it until golden and crisp all over. Then, you can set this aside while you prepare your cream sauce of choice in the same pan. With the sauce whipped up, return the meat to the pan and let everything warm through before serving the saucy chicken with a generous scattering of fresh herbs. If you'd rather not omit the tomato element, you can absolutely prepare the chicken Parm the classic way, then separately make the cream sauce and spoon this over before serving. Or, consider adding a layer of the sauce underneath the marinara before oven-baking everything, to provide a rich, velvety contrast to the tangy-sweet tomato.
Herb gremolata
To bring some color and freshness to the saucy chicken, why not top things off with a citrusy herb gremolata? This punchy Italian condiment is super quick to whip up, and makes for a transformative addition to a basic chicken Parm. Gremolata is often used in a similar way to chimichurri, as a topping for grilled meats, fish, and veggies, but unlike its Argentinian cousin, gremolata lacks a liquid component. To make it, you'll need just three ingredients. That's chopped parsley, minced garlic, and lemon zest tossed together in a bowl. The resulting mixture is packed with bright, aromatic flavor that perfectly cuts through the richness of the cheesy chicken.
Once you've prepared the herby topping, just scatter it generously over the chicken Parm right before serving. This makes the ultimate flavor booster and enhances the presentation of your dish, too. The gremolata can also be paired with other add-ins if desired. It would fit in perfectly alongside richer, creamier cheeses like ricotta and burrata, and also work well with a spicier, chili-infused marinara.
Roasted tomatoes
Marinara sauce isn't the only option for bringing tangy tomato flavor to this dish. To make chicken Parmesan feel altogether more wholesome, swap the classic sauce for juicy roasted cherry tomatoes. When baked in the oven, tomatoes take on a deliciously sweet and caramelized flavor, and this balances the salty, savory taste of the cheese and chicken amazingly well. The tomatoes also add bite to the dish, giving it a more rustic, satisfying finish.
Prep the cherry tomatoes by tossing them with olive oil, salt, and pepper. You can absolutely enhance things further by throwing in some minced garlic, Italian seasoning, or a splash of balsamic vinegar. Spread the coated tomatoes out in a roasting tray, and bake them until bursting and shrivelled — for about 20 minutes. Melt the cheese on top of the crispy fried chicken by briefly popping it in the oven or under the broiler, then top each portion with the warm tomatoes. To make the dish even more special, pair the roasted tomatoes with another elegant add-in of your choice, such as prosciutto, burrata, or a drizzle of sticky balsamic glaze.
Anchovy dressing
Anchovies are a powerful tool for enhancing umami richness, and their uses extend far beyond Caesar salad and pasta sauce. Surprisingly, anchovies don't introduce an overly fishy taste, but instead lend a welcomed dose of complexity that can elevate the taste of other ingredients. One of the best ways to make the most of their bold flavor is by blending them into a creamy dressing. This makes an exceptional addition to chicken Parmesan, intensifying the savory depth of the chicken and cheese, while adding a hint of richness that balances out the acidity of the tomatoes.
Since they're already cooked, anchovies can be used straight from the can. Just drain off the excess oil or water, and blitz the fish filets in a food processor with some lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. They'll pair well with garlic, herbs, and mustard, too. Once everything has been blended up into a smooth, creamy dressing, the flavor-packed mixture is ready for drizzling over the chicken. To really let the dressing shine, make it the main event of the dish by skipping the cheese topping and tomato sauce altogether, and simply spooning the creamy anchovy sauce over the freshly fried, baked, or grilled Parmesan-crusted chicken. Try serving the anchovy-infused chicken atop a base of hearty spaghetti, perhaps with a peppery arugula salad on the side.
Balsamic glaze
The highly concentrated, sweet-tart taste of balsamic glaze is a fitting match for the comforting flavors and textures in chicken Parmesan. Effortlessly cutting through the heaviness, it brightens the dish up with its unique tang, while amplifying the sweetness of the tomato sauce and making everything feel a little lighter. Plus, that dark, glossy drizzle looks rather striking atop the layer of melty cheese.
Store-bought balsamic glaze is a hassle-free option, but if you have balsamic vinegar and honey in your pantry, you can easily whip up a homemade version. Just combine the two ingredients in a small saucepan and let the mixture simmer on low for around ten minutes, until reduced and thickened. You could even go all out and transform balsamic vinegar into a more complex, creamy sauce by heating it with butter, flour, broth, and seasonings like garlic powder or red pepper flakes. This is sure to add a touch of gourmet to your chicken Parm, especially when paired with a handful of fresh, chopped herbs such as basil or parsley.
Red pepper flakes
If you prefer a spicier approach to your cooking, chicken Parm can easily be adapted. To turn up the heat, look no further than red pepper flakes. This seasoning can certainly give the dish a kick, and the intensity is easy to adjust to your taste. These fiery dried, crushed chile peppers are another excellent add-in for balancing richness, livening things up without overpowering the other sweet, savory, and creamy elements of the traditional recipe.
There are three main methods you can use to spice up the dish, and the first is mixing them into the marinara sauce. Add the red pepper flakes after sauteing the garlic, along with the crushed tomatoes and any other seasonings, such as oregano and basil. As the sauce simmers, it'll become infused with an irresistible warmth that truly takes it to the next level. Another equally effective technique is to add the flakes to the breading mixture for the chicken. This is typically a combination of panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan, but the addition of chili will inject plenty of boldness. Finally, if simplicity is the goal, just use red pepper flakes as a garnish. They'll look great scattered over the melty mozzarella.
Ricotta
Using alternative cheeses in your chicken Parm is a brilliant way to switch things up, and ricotta is the perfect candidate for amping up the creaminess. This mild cheese has a soft texture and slightly sweet, milky taste, and its spreadable consistency makes it super easy to blend with other shredded cheeses and seasonings. Ricotta offers a little more richness than mozzarella, so this swap will make every bite that bit more indulgent.
To give your recipe a creamy boost, mix the ricotta with salt, pepper, and olive oil, plus some shredded cheddar for a hint of balancing sharpness. A dash of Italian herbs or cayenne pepper wouldn't go amiss, either. Prep and fry the breaded chicken breasts as normal, then spread the cheese mixture on top of each. Sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, then bake the cheesy chicken until it's gloriously melty. Served with the tangy marinara and topped with fresh parsley, this ricotta-enhanced version delivers the same comforting vibes as the original dish, with a touch more decadence.